proteanTecs' Shai Cohen Joins Virtual Panel on Automotive Reliability at the GSA European Executive Forum

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, will be participating in a virtual panel discussion at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) European Executive Forum 2020. The live panel discussion titled: "Reliability in Automotive Electronics" will be held on October 6th at 7PM CET. To register, visit here.

As vehicles become smarter, connected, and more fuel efficient, the content of electronics, especially semiconductors, is increasing dramatically. Unprecedented levels of reliability in electronics are demanded by the automotive industry as (1) more semiconductors are used in critical functions in the vehicle and as (2) emerging business models dictate an uninterrupted 24/7 exploitation of self-driving vehicles.

The panel will feature discussions by various players from the automotive ecosystem on challenges and solutions to address the reliability concerns of automotive electronics. Speakers include:

Luca de Ambroggi, Senior Principal Automotive Electronic Systems and Components; Wards Automotive; Informa Tech

Shai Cohen , co-Founder and CEO of proteanTecs

, co-Founder and CEO of proteanTecs Dino Flore , VP Technology at Qualcomm

, VP Technology at Qualcomm Tomomitsu Maoka, SVP, Deputy GM of Automotive Solution Business Unit at Renesas Electronics

Lars Reger , CTO at NXP; Managing Director NXP Semiconductors Germany

The event will feature a live Q&A session. To join, register here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

About the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA)

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. The GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies to industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Members of the GSA represent 75% of the $400B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

At the Virtual European Executive Forum 2020, industry leaders will discuss how industry is being reshaped and society being transformed by a wave of Industrial Automation and Robotics, Remote Maintenance and Digital Twins. These digital transformation trends are unleashed and enabled by the coming-of-age of AI, 5G, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity, and are now suddenly accelerated by the dramatic effects of the world pandemic sweeping the world over.

