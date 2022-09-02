Protec Equipment Resources Announces Jason Henry as President

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protec Equipment Resources, the electrical test and measurement equipment rental experts, has announced that Jason Henry has been named as President. Henry has been promoted from his previous position as Vice President of Operations.

"I'm excited for Jason to lead the company into the next level of growth," said Kevin Nichols, Owner and Chief Executive Officer. "With his 25+ years of experience in our industry, Jason brings excellent leadership skills and expertise to navigate the next phase for Protec."

Jason Henry, President, Protec Equipment Resources Jason Henry, President, Protec Equipment Resources

Henry brings a wealth of experience in electrical testing field service operations, project management, and strategy within the power generation service industry. He joined Protec in November 2021 after spending over 25 years in various roles focused on field services at Shermco Industries.

"I've worked closely with Protec Equipment Resources as a customer when I was with Shermco," says Henry. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to lead our Protec team and look forward to our continued growth and success in the years to come."

About Protec Equipment Resources

Protec Equipment Resources is the premier source for electrical test equipment rental, sales, calibration, asset management, and training in the power generation industry. We offer flexible daily, weekly, monthly, and long-term rental rates. Our nationwide network of eight warehouses and NIST-traceable calibration service ensures your critical equipment arrives functional, accurate, timely, and on budget. Protec's asset management service eliminates overhead and minimizes equipment downtime by customizing a unique solution to store, calibrate and maintain equipment for whenever and wherever you need it. Protec also provides training services for field service technicians through onboarding and continuing education credits. Protec is a charter corporate alliance partner and administratively authorized course provider for the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA). Protec made the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2000 and 2001. Electrical test equipment is our specialty - your satisfaction is our passion. To learn more, visit https://protecequip.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Mladenka, Director of Marketing

Protec Equipment Resources

(469) 694-0388

[email protected]

SOURCE Protec Equipment Resources