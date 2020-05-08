ProTech Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic and Introduces Open Colorado Today™ Initiative to Help Local Businesses Re-Open Safely

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With efforts to help essential businesses that have remained open and those that are gearing up to re-open, ProTech Biohazard Remediation has a solution to help business get back on track safely.

Chief Technologist, Rocco Zehnle commented, "Our service can help businesses provide assurance to its employees, customers and the general public that they are doing everything possible to keep their people and the public safe."

It also helps those same businesses meet or exceed the goals of the Governor's and various Counties Public Health "Safer at Work" orders and may even help lower insurance and other operating costs.

With the uncertainty of this new Covid-19 era, nearly every employer in every industry is recognizes urgent need to implement a facility hygiene plan and decontaminate the work environment.

They know they must make the workspace a safer place for their employees and customers. "They share our moral and ethical responsibility to ensure the health and safety of their employees, customers, clients, and the community," says Zehnle.

John Franzman of Tamarack Properties used ProTech recently to treat his entire 12,000 sq. ft. Office building. "It's not that I was concerned that the building was contaminated," says Franzman, "It was more about peace of mind and reassurance that the environment was safe for my employees and customers entering the building."

Committed to helping re-open the Colorado economy, ProTech has also launched their exclusive Open Colorado Today™ initiative. A series of programs offered exclusively to help business owners get back open for business today. The program offers small businesses:

Rapid Response and Proactive Service

Flexible Payment Options

Deferred Payment Plans

Small Business Assistance

These innovative programs are designed to work in partnership with business owners to help ease the burden of reopening the State's economy. The priority for all companies is to get back to work as quickly as possible and with the appropriate health and conditions for their employees safety and "We want to partner with business owners to re-open safely and restore confidence and trust in our Colorado businesses", says Sam Burden, Remediation Hygienist.

Offering services from facility hygiene and maintenance, facility and equipment decontamination to HVAC cleaning and sanitation, Zehnle says, "We will prepare businesses to meet public safety and regulatory concerns. Unless you are a big refinery or manufacturing plant, most of these businesses have never really had to worry about these types of issues. But Covid-19 changed all that."

Services are delivered by qualified and trained hygienists, using proven methods to kill disease causing pathogens including Covid-19 and a Safe to Occupy Certificate will also be given to businesses once the services are complete.

The Open Colorado Today™ initiatives from ProTech exemplifies how small business can work together to address the risks specific to all places where people live, work and congregate from churches to restaurants, offices, hotels, shops and all public facilities. We take seriously the need for all to be Safer-At-Work.

ProTech Biohazard Remediation is the leading provider of facility hygiene services in Colorado. We provide comprehensive decontamination and remediation solutions to mitigate the risks and exposure to biohazard contaminants such as Covid-19.

For more details, contact Rocco Zehnle, Chief Technologist at 720.230.0736 or visit www.ProTechRemedy.com.

