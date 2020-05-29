Protect And Repair: Carol's Daughter Introduces The Ultimate Hair Care Trifecta For Fearless Hairstyling

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural haircare space, has expanded their history-making Monoi collection with a trio of new products powered by Monoi Oil and Tahitian Gardenias to repair, protect and moisturize. The Monoi collection and newest Repair + Beyond trio: Inner Strength System , Multi-Styling Milk and Star Strength Leave-In Cream is made specifically for the woman looking to transform her hair with a treatment and protect her hair from further damage while styling.

With the line, Carol's Daughter is answering the call to one of women's most common hair concerns, damage. On average, 75% of women in the U.S. color their hair and African-American women change their hairstyles approximately 26 times a year. These repair and styling products give women of all hair textures, the freedom to change their hairstyles as often as they want, giving peace of mind to both treat and style.

To help spread the word about the new products, Carol's Daughter is teaming up with Celebrity Stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew , whose clients include: Kerry Washington, Yvonne Orji, Ashley Graham and more.

"My favorite ingredient on the planet is Monoi. Whenever I get to create and express my craft with it, it is sheer joy. That's why I am so thrilled to offer it in this amazing new lineup of products," states Carol's Daughter Founder and Beauty Pioneer Lisa Price. "I'm also thrilled that for this launch, we were able to partner with Takisha, someone who not only generates powerhouse looks for her clients, but also cares for their hair. I truly believe one should not be sacrificed for the other."

The new products were born from a trip to Tahiti where Price discovered the island's sacred beauty recipe, Monoi Oil. They are formulated using its most advanced technology, in addition to a nourishing ancient Tahitian recipe of Coprah Coconut Oil and Tiare Flowers (Tahitian Gardenias), to revive hair so it looks healthy and radiant. The Monoi powered products strengthen weak bonds helping transform hair for stronger strands, all the while preventing breakage and leaving hair softer and moisturized.

Monoi Intense Repair Inner Strength System ($28)

This intensely reparative treatment is made for extremely damaged, brittle hair, helping to transform it from the inside out. In just 1 minute, this exclusive technology targets the inner layers of the cuticle repairing weak bonds and giving you healthy, resilient hair that's full of life and 9x more moisturized.* (8.2 fl oz)

This lightweight, reparative leave-in conditioner is versatile enough for curly days but can also be used as a heat protectant for styled looks. Boasting heat protection for up to 450°, this styling milk helps prevent split ends and strengthens & moisturizes hair, leaving it stronger and with less breakage. (6.7 fl oz)

This creamy leave-in was created to bring dehydrated, damaged curls back to all-star strength. Helping to condition and detangle, this rich yet easily absorbed formula wraps each curl in a reparative moisture infusion of Monoi Oil for 3x more moisture and 10x smoother, stronger curls. (8.5 fl oz)

"This line is truly a stylists' dream," says Sturdivant-Drew. "My clients switch up their hairstyles all the time, which really makes them prone to damage and breakage. Having an arsenal of products that are effective in repairing and protecting, is a must for me. Wigs, weaves, hair extensions and straight hair are a go-to look for many, and while I live for ever-changing looks and versatility, taking care of your natural hair is key and being able to do that in just a few steps, at-home, makes it even easier."

Carol's Daughter Monoi Repair + Beyond products contain no Sulfates, Parabens, Petrolatum Mineral Oil or Artificial Colors. Find the collection at CarolsDaughter.com , Ulta.com , Amazon.com and HSN in May 2020.

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

