Protect Our Public Schools Condemns Secretary DeVos In Open Letter, Demands Answers To What She Is Doing With Her Time

LIVONIA, Mich., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vice President of Protect Our Public Schools (POPS) and former Detroit Public Schools teacher, Ellen Offen, sent an open letter on behalf of Michigan parents, teachers, and students to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos seeking answers to questions about what the Secretary is doing with her time on the job.

Secretary Betsy DeVos recently commented in an article for the Washington Examiner that this summer, "she's passing the time by going on walks and bike rides, and by completing puzzles" because she appreciates the challenge. Her comments come at a time when Secretary DeVos is being called "an abysmal failure" by many for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis, which is the biggest challenge facing public schools in over a century.

In response to Secretary DeVos's comments and the growing questions about what the Secretary is doing with her time, Ellen Offen Vice President of POPS, has asked Secretary Betsy DeVos for information on the following:

How many hours has Secretary DeVos worked each day on average during the last four months? Will Secretary DeVos release a detailed record of her work calls and meetings she had during the past four months? Can Secretary DeVos provide a complete list of "education leaders" with whom she and her senior staff have contacted in the last four months?

The billionairess Secretary DeVos is widely considered the least popular person in the U.S. government. In October of 2019, a federal judge held U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt of court "for failing to stop collecting loans from former students of a now-defunct chain of for-profit colleges." She also recently faced harsh criticism for diverting CARES Act dollars from public schools to wealthy, private schools.

The letter can be found at the Protect Our Public Schools website, here.

About Protect Our Public Schools

Michigan public schools are under attack from greedy corporate interests and anti-public school ideologues. Protect Our Public Schools is a community of teachers, retired educators, students, parents, and citizens who are dedicated to protecting our public schools. Protect Our Public Schools operates as a section 501(c)(4) tax exempt organization.

SOURCE Protect Our Public Schools