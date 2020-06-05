Protect Our Public Schools Demands Secretary DeVos Ensure Schools Have Nurses, Counselors, Testing and Personal Protective Equipment

LANSING, Mich., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to calls from President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Protect Our Public Schools (POPS) has launched a petition on Change.org. The petition demands that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ensure Michigan schools will have funding for school nurses, counselors, and protective equipment necessary to protect Michigan children and their parents from COVID-19 when schools reopen.

This fall, school nurses will be one of the most important people in every school building. But historically, Michigan's student-to-nurse ratio has ranked last in the nation. This must change before schools potentially reopen in the fall. According to the latest estimates, there is only 1 nurse per 6,570 students in Michigan, and over 800,000 students have no access to clinical school nursing services.

Recent reports have raised serious concerns that children might be at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 than previously known. When schools reopen, school nurses will be necessary to monitor and protect children from any potential COVID-19 outbreaks – particularly those with pre-existing conditions that could make a COVID-19 infection life threatening. Reopening schools without school nurses in place and necessary personal protective equipment would have significant public health consequences.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's spokesperson has recently stated that the Secretary believes " schools controlled by local leaders are positioned to make reopening decisions in consultation with local health officials ." But DeVos has offered no plan for important basic reopening details based on the best medical science. Public schools have only vague federal guidelines to go by in wrestling with basic questions, such as how to feed children during the school day if they are not to use cafeterias, and how they should staff daily temperature checking of every child as he or she arrives at school.

"Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos are insisting schools should reopen, but Secretary DeVos has no plan for doing that safely – even though that's her job," said Ellen Offen, Vice President of POPS. "She's leaving local school districts to figure out complex medical questions and to magically come up with the money to pay for classroom upgrades and staffing that are required to protect students and their families. Reopening without plans and resources is gambling with the health of our children and families. This is unacceptable."

Similar to other states across the country, Michigan also has a severe shortage of school counselors due to funding shortfalls. According to a recent report by the American School Counselor Association, Michigan has among the worst student-to-counselor ratio in the nation. School counselors are essential for students navigating the current educational landscape and dealing with the emotional impact of COVID-19.

About Protect Our Public Schools

Michigan public schools are under attack from greedy corporate interests and anti-public school ideologues. Protect Our Public Schools is a community of teachers, retired educators, students, parents, and citizens who are dedicated to protecting our public schools. Protect Our Public Schools operates as a section 501(c)(4) tax exempt organization.

