HOBOKEN, N.J., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT security consultant and managed services provider (MSP) highlights greatly increased cyber-crime activity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and identifies some of the most prevalent phishing scams in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article includes recommendations for implementing multi-layered security and disaster recovery as well as safety tips for employees working remotely.

"With the number of employees working remotely skyrocketing overnight, COVID-19 phishing scams have grown exponentially, with scammers taking advantage of relaxed security perimeters," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Protect Your Business from COVID-19 Phishing Scams."

Examples of COVID-19 Phishing Scams

"The most common COVID-19 phishing scams involve the tried and true method of spoofing authoritative sources. Frequently-spoofed organizations include the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the WHO (World Health Organization) and your own HR."

"For example, an email supposedly from the CDC advises readers to click a link to check out new measures to protect businesses and their employees. Another purports to come from HR, with an attached flyer for readers to print and post. Unsuspecting employees can surrender their credentials in seconds, opening the door for hackers."

Prepare employees to work remotely

