ProtectAllKids Launches Crisis Relief Program, Offering Jobs, Internships, Harvard CORe Scholarship, Creative American Award & Tutor of the Month Award

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectAllKids, a New York charity, is investing millions of dollars in benefiting Americans as part of their life after COVID-19 Relief Program.

Seeking a way to help those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, ProtectAllKids created its Crisis Relief Program. This program incorporates an economy stabilization initiative and a public health protection plan. Under the economy stabilization initiative, the nonprofit created a platform for new jobs, scholarships, and internships for students who were unable to secure a 2020 summer internship due to the pandemic and for unemployed Americans in dire need who do not receive unemployment benefits.

ProtectAllKids partnered with two key corporations: Oracle Taleo and Paychex. The former is the most utilized job recruitment platform and the world's most extensive applicant tracking system. The latter is a powerhouse payroll processor for new businesses.

The total salary of the new employees participating in the program is $3,000 for three months or longer. Paychex ensures that interns and employees receive their paychecks on time.

Creative American Award

Driven by a desire to show people they can contribute to economic recovery, ProtectAllKids established the Creative American Award. Participants who submit their creative pieces or business ideas can win a $250,000 grand prize. A vote by the American public will determine the winner based on the promise the submission shows for economic strength and improvement.

Harvard Business Online CORe Scholarship

ProtectAllKids will cover the tuition of those who receive an acceptance offer from Harvard University Business School's online CORe program. This program offers a unique and engaging way for people to learn vital business concepts. Those who earn a CORe certificate can leverage it to earn a promotion, advance their career, or explore alternative career paths.

The online application for the CORe program is free. Those who are interested must apply between May 1, 2020, and May 11, 2020, to be eligible for tuition assistance. After receiving approval of their application, those who are approved must send their acceptance letter to [email protected]. The CORe 2020 program begins May 19, 2020 and ends July 30, 2020.

Columbia Engineering Digital Marketing Scholarship.

ProtectAllKids is offering a $10,000 scholarship to the first scholar who applies by May 11, 2020 and receives an offer letter from the Columbia Engineering Digital Marketing Boot Camp program.

Other ProtectAllKids Scholarships.

ProtectAllKids is also offering other scholarships for Johns Hopkins University Signals and Systems 525.202.81 online class, Certified Medical Assistant scholarship at U.S. Career Institute, and Udemy for Business Scholarship.

Tutor of the Month Award

ProtectAllKids created the Tutor of the Month Award to encourage people to share their knowledge and promote education. The $10,000 award will go to the individual who consistently posts about education in a thoughtful way on their social media accounts. Participants should post about the knowledge they acquire, mention @ProtectAllKids and include the following hashtags: #ProtectAllKidsTalent, #ProtectAllKidsTutor #ProtectAllKidsTeachers #ProtectAllKidsEducation, #ProtectAllKidsCreativeAmerican #EndActiveSchoolShootings2020.

ProtectAllKids End Active School Shootings Campaign.

ProtectAllKids® is committed to ending active school shootings. The 501(c)(3) charity organization hires school security specialists, installs bullet-resistant doors, and baggage scanners to provide a safe learning environment for children. ProtectAllKids believes that a peaceful, safe school environment promotes children's cognitive aspects of learning by providing them with a sense of security and comfort, and allowing them to focus on getting a high-quality, meaningful education.

ProtectAllKids puts measures in place at schools to prevent active shooters from gaining access to hallways, classrooms, and common areas. The most effective tactic is hiring skilled security specialists to guard school entryways and to apprehend shooters before they inflict harm on school kids. The strict hiring criteria imposed are based on qualifications, experience, temperament, and background. Security specialists are trained to disarm active shooters and neutralize those who pose terrorist threats. Every candidate must pass a rigorous security clearance and medical clearance.

ProtectAllKids will work with GS4 to recruit these security guards and pay them competitive wages to attract and retain top-tier talent. Security specialists also receive comprehensive health and benefits insurance that includes worker's compensation, 401(k) plans, section 125, and flexible spending plans and semi-annual bonuses for outstanding performance.

"Our carefully screened security specialists are fully prepared to stand in the line of fire to protect students and mitigate security threats on school premises," Ms. Chieastre said.

ProtectAllKids installs sophisticated, high-performance x-ray baggage scanners at every participating school. The ORION 918CX is a compact and versatile tunnel x-ray screening system with exceptional image quality and excellent threat detection alert capabilities. Scanning luggage and backpacks prevent active shooters from concealing and sneaking deadly weapons into schools. The result is a weapon-free learning environment.

ProtectAllKids works with individuals, companies, governments, and other nonprofit organizations to address the complex challenges that educational institutions face on a national scale. The organization's partners and supporters contribute critical funding, ideas, volunteer power, and in-kind support that helps improve the quality of the fundamental standard of school safety. Together with its partners, ProtectAllKids engages individuals to improve the safety of all students and the well-being of school staff.

About ProtectAllKids

ProtectAllKids® is a 501(c)(3) Charity organization on a mission to end active school shootings, promote quality education, and provide solutions to the childcare crisis in America. Solutions include creating new jobs, internships, and scholarships. Hiring skilled and carefully screened security specialists and installing advanced X-ray baggage scanners at participating schools. Learn more at protectallkids.org.

