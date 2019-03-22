Protecting Clean Water and Public Health This World Water Day

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Water Day, the Surfrider Foundation today released its definitive annual Clean Water Report to protect public health and clean water. The report features the collective results from Surfrider's Blue Water Task Force, the largest volunteer-run beach water testing program in the country. It also provides case studies and outcomes from Surfrider's nationwide Ocean Friendly Gardens program, which provides solutions to protect clean water for the future.

The public can find out where it's safe to surf, swim or play in the water by checking the results of Surfrider's 48 Blue Water Task Force labs across the country. Last year, the Surfrider network processed 6,826 water samples collected from 474 sampling sites. Surfrider's annual Clean Water Report also features case studies of volunteer-led efforts in locations including Depoe Bay, Oregon; Oahu, Hawaii; San Diego, California; and Palm Beach County, Florida.

"In areas like San Diego, California, where communities are impacted year-round by cross-border water pollution, and Florida, where toxic algae blooms are devastating the coasts, Surfrider's work to protect clean water is more critical than ever," said Surfrider's Water Quality Manager, Mara Dias. "Our chapters are tackling regional water quality issues by testing for pollution, building ocean friendly solutions, and informing the public where it's safe to surf, swim and play in the ocean."

The Surfrider network is not only testing the water, but also leading the Ocean Friendly Gardens program across the nation. By applying the three principles of conservation, permeability and retention (CPR), Surfrider volunteers are transforming landscapes and hardscapes into sustainable and ocean-friendly solutions. Last year, more than 60 Ocean Friendly Gardens were installed in coastal communities by the Surfrider network to reduce urban runoff pollution and protect clean water.

Surfrider chapters are successfully working on the ground to create scalable change to protect public health and clean water. To get involved, visit Surfrider.org or find out more in Surfrider's Clean Water Report.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 170 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 500 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

