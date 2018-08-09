Protecting Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with Digital Certificates
12:28 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Security Solutions, Inc. (CSS), the leader in automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital certificate management solutions for the Enterprise and IoT, warns of the ever-evolving risks for exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) in healthcare settings.
During a recent talk at the Boston Health IT Summit, Chris Hickman, CSS VP of Managed Services, covered the dangers living in today's modern healthcare IT systems. Connected Electronic Health Records (EHRs) containing PII continue to be lush targets for identity thieves. Compromising a medical device and using it as a network beachhead could result in a breach of patient records or worse, result in harm to the patient.
Patients willingly share PII with trusted healthcare providers, yet how reliable are the controls in place to ensure continual privacy? When data is physically and digitally shared across so many networks, what protection scenarios must be considered? The answer, any and all. Cyber criminals are becoming more inventive every day, demanding action from healthcare networks to move at pace with their adversaries.
Defending PII in the healthcare industry begins with building a secure information highway that can sustain updates to comply with changing security standards at scale and with agility. A management platform that can assign unique identities in the form of digital certificates to each touch point along this highway is critical.
The CSS developed CMS Solution Suite establishes trusted identity for both the transfer of sensitive PII and physical medical devices. With the goal of providing crypto-agile, complete device identity lifecycle management, the CMS Solution Suite operationalizes the following advantages for your healthcare IT/IoT ecosystem:
- Secure multi-touchpoint transfers of PII
- Unique medical device identity
- Enhanced patient experience
- Reduction of manual errors and margins for breach
- Efficient management/monitoring of pharmaceutical drugs
- Answering critical security and functionality questions posed by medical device and patient data sensitivity coupled with the need for ongoing device updates to mitigate ever-evolving threats
About CSS
Certified Security Solutions (CSS) is the leading provider of PKI software and services to securely connect people, applications, and devices to business ecosystems. Headquartered in Independence, OH, CSS solutions facilitate the identification, authentication, management and overall security of digital assets across the Enterprise and the IoT markets. Contact us at 877-715-5448 or visit https://www.css-security.com/ for more information.
