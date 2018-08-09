Protecting Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with Digital Certificates

Patients willingly share PII with trusted healthcare providers, yet how reliable are the controls in place to ensure continual privacy? When data is physically and digitally shared across so many networks, what protection scenarios must be considered? The answer, any and all. Cyber criminals are becoming more inventive every day, demanding action from healthcare networks to move at pace with their adversaries.

Defending PII in the healthcare industry begins with building a secure information highway that can sustain updates to comply with changing security standards at scale and with agility. A management platform that can assign unique identities in the form of digital certificates to each touch point along this highway is critical.

The CSS developed CMS Solution Suite establishes trusted identity for both the transfer of sensitive PII and physical medical devices. With the goal of providing crypto-agile, complete device identity lifecycle management, the CMS Solution Suite operationalizes the following advantages for your healthcare IT/IoT ecosystem:

Secure multi-touchpoint transfers of PII

Unique medical device identity

Enhanced patient experience

Reduction of manual errors and margins for breach

Efficient management/monitoring of pharmaceutical drugs

Answering critical security and functionality questions posed by medical device and patient data sensitivity coupled with the need for ongoing device updates to mitigate ever-evolving threats

Learn more:

https://www.css-security.com/software/cms-enterprise-for-pki-operations/

https://www.css-security.com/solutions/industry-solutions/medical-devices/

