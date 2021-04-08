Protecting Private Data is Key for Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with COVID-19 Vaccination Passports

Located in North Carolina, CastleBranch has developed Real Vaccination ID , a driver's license-sized card providing verified physical and digital proof of vaccination status. Prior to being issued a card, individuals are asked to submit proof of their vaccination status, along with their name, date of birth, address, photo ID and other personal identifiers. A QR code and unique access code on the back of the card allows the cardholder to share their primary-source vaccination documents with third parties – but only with the cardholder's express permission and consent.

"CastleBranch stands firm in our commitment to protecting an individual's private, personal data from those who would seek to abuse it," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "Unlike many big tech corporations, we do not and will not use this data without consent – including sharing or selling private information to advertisers, corporations, or governments. This is your data – and only you should decide where and how it gets used."

Real Vaccination ID is not a government-issued card, nor is it linked in any way to big tech. When the card was first launched in January 2021, Martin committed on day-one that all data used to create the card would remain the property of and completely controlled by the individual. With Real Vaccination ID, cardholders have a responsible and convenient path forward to communicate their vaccination status, without compromising their data or private information.

CastleBranch is an infectious disease screening company with 20+ years of experience reviewing over 35 million medical documents and vaccine records, as well as an accredited consumer reporting agency with strict processes in place to protect sensitive personal information from abuse and misuse. Real Vaccination ID has been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing over 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

About CastleBranch:

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

