Protecting Scientific and Technological Achievements Supporting Independent Innovation "2018 Innovation Forum on Transnational Intellectual Property Rights" Successfully Held

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, 2018, the 2018 Innovation Forum on Transnational Intellectual Property Rights was sponsored by Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park in Beijing, China and hosted by Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The forum's topic was about how to protect scientific and technological achievements around the world.

At the opening of the forum, Wang Liying, Director of the Administrative Litigation Division of the National Intellectual Property Office and the Patent Re-examination Board; Professor Robert P. Merges, Berkeley Law School, California, USA; Professor Liu Ying, Professor of China University of Political Science and Law, Deputy Director of Institute of Intellectual Property Law; and Zhang Tingyuan, Professor of Sichuan University and Expert Member of Intellectual Property Committee of China International Chamber of Commerce presented their relevant knowledge on transnational intellectual property protections, technology transfers and opinions on how intellectual property can be applied to the market.

In round table discussion, Professor Robert P. Merges discussed transnational intellectual property protections with Chinese scholars, representatives and entrepreneurs, they included Cui Guobin, Director of Intellectual Property Development Research Center of Tsinghua University Law School, Professor Zhang Tingyuan, Jia Wenshan, Professor of Journalism School of Renmin University, Vice President of Luyue Group, Zhang Baolong, and Sun Lang, Director of Intellectual Property of Tinavi Co, Ltd. Many high-tech enterprises, venture capital companies and foreign representatives in China attended the forum and had a warm exchange on the current situation, development and the future of international intellectual property rights.

This forum is an interactive platform for the discussion of transnational intellectual property rights. Attendees discussed the current situation, development and future of intellectual property rights from a globalized perspective and on a professional level. Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park aims to promote the awareness of enterprises and individuals in protecting scientific research achievements and to continue to provide follow-up services for all entrepreneurial companies in the Park.

Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park is located in the core Haidian District, Beijing, China. There are more than 300 high-tech enterprises in the park, including many overseas companies. The Park is an inclusive and open entrepreneurial place which is not only fit for Chinese innovative enterprises, but also for transnational enterprises and overseas companies.

SOURCE Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.