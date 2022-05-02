Protective Cases Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2027; Notes TMR Study

May 02, 2022, 20:30 ET
- Need for customized protective cases for wide range of products in military & defense, automotive, biotechnology, and semiconductor applications to open abundant avenues; Use of protective cases for photography products and military equipment rising
- Manufacturers increasingly using polypropylene materials for making of protective cases; Asia Pacific protective cases market projected to expand 1.3 times during 2022–2027
ALBANY, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of protective cases is proliferating for the storage and transportation of devices and equipment in military & defense, automotive, electronics & semiconductors, and biotechnology. Rise in demand for transit protective cases for photography equipment is anticipated to generate abundant lucrative opportunities for industry players in the protective cases market. The global valuation of protective cases market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.6% during 2022–2027.
Remarkable penetration of smart consumer devices around the world is spurring the demand for protective cases. Emerging economies in particular are witnessing rapid uptake of products in the protective cases market. Shipping and transportation of heavy equipment has been growing continuously, thereby catalyzing the adoption of high-quality protective cases. The application of 3D printing for the making of advanced and customized protective cases will pave the way to new frontiers in the protective cases market.
Customer prospects of customized protective cases have risen considerably in recent decades, asserted the authors of a TMR study on the protective cases market. Manufacturers are targeting new value propositions by focusing on product attributes and by harping on augmented benefits of the products. New styles and designs in protective cases are thus gathering stream among the consumers.
Key Findings of Protective Cases Market Study
- Massive Demand for Protective Cases in Military Equipment, Photography Products, and Medical & Fire Safety Equipment: Protective cases are finding extensive use for storage and transportation of photography products. The need for high-quality protective cases is widespread in military equipment and medical and fire safety equipment. The applications are growing, and are expected to generate massive momentum to the expansion of the protective cases market.
- Customization of Products Allows Manufacturers Incredible Avenues: Standardization in technology and of materials used in the making of protective cases pose a key impediment for the steady pace of commercialization, notes the TMR study on the protective cases market. Nevertheless, manufacturers are keen on offering customized products to customers in various industries. They are also raising the awareness about the several attractive material characteristics of co-polymer. The factor has underpinned the demand for high-quality products in the protective cases market.
- Rise in Demand for Lightweight and Transit Cases to Generate Massive Avenues: The authors of the TMR study have found the value chain of the protective cases market is being enriched by the huge customer proposition for lightweight and compact transit cases. These are expected to meet the demand for protective cases for automotive and semiconductor devices and equipment. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring polypropylene materials.
Protective Cases Market Study: Key Drivers
- The penetration of online retail and strides in the e-commerce industries have extended the canvas for wide variety of products at attractive price points. The trend has increasingly boosted the overall revenue potential for manufacturers and sellers in the protective cases market.
- The storage and transportation of fragile equipment has grown continuously on the back of the rapid pace of digitalization of operations and business processes in various industries. The growing number of savvy consumers have become aware of the need for protective cases for smart electronics and semiconductor devices.
Protective Cases Market Study: Regional Growth Dynamics
- The authors of this TMR study found that North America and Europe have been lucrative regions in the global protective cases market. The regional markets are projected to account for nearly 67% of the global valuation by the end of the forecast period (2022–2027).
- Asia Pacific on the other hand is projected to account for massive profitable avenues which players are increasingly capitalizing on. The Asia Pacific protective cases market has witnessed sizable revenue streams from the sales of protective cases meant for consumer electronics.
Protective Cases Market Study: Key Players
Some of the key players in the protective cases market are Suprobox, Gemstar Manufacturing Inc., Nefab Group, Gemstar Manufacturing Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, ZARGES GmbH, GT Line S.r.l., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., and Pelican Products, Inc.
Global Protective Cases Market Segmentation
Protective Cases Market by Material Type
- Plastic
- Polyethylene
- Polystyrene
- PET
- Polyamide
- Polypropylene
- Others
- Metal
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Leather
- Others
Protective Cases Market by Case Weight
- Below 3 kg
- 3 to 5 kg
- 5 to 10 kg
- 10 to 15 kg
- Above 15 kg
Protective Cases Market by End Use
- Photography & Music Equipment
- Military Equipment
- Measuring & Communication
- Medical & Fire Safety Equipment
- Automotive & Mechanical Parts
- Electronics & Semiconductor Components
- Chemicals
- Biotechnology
- Others
Protective Cases Market by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
