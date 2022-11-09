Protective Cultures Market to Witness CAGR of 22.5% (2021-2027) Due to Growing Demand for Perishable Product with Long Shelf Life| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Protective Cultures Market was valued at USD 250 million in 2020 and is expected to witness an exponential CAGR of around 22.5% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Product Form (Freeze Dried, Frozen), MicroOrganisms (Yeasts & Molds, Bacteria), Composition (Multi Strain Mixed, Single Strain, Multi Strain), Application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Seafood Products, Others); Region/Country.

The Protective Cultures market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The Protective Cultures market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth.

Market Overview

Global Protective Cultures Market is expected to grow at a sustaining significant CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Access to a sufficient amount of safe and nutritious food is key to sustaining and promoting a healthy and good life. Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances, causes more than 200 diseases ranging from diarrhea to cancers. It has been estimated that 600 million and almost 1 in 10 people in the world fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die each year. It results in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. While US$ 110 billion is lost each year in productivity and medical expenses resulting from unsafe food in low and middle-income countries. Hence, not to impact the quality of food, the addition of cultures to food meals is one of the innovative and imperative steps in the fields of food microbiology.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Chr Hansen, Dupont, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM N.V., Meat Cracks Technology GmbH, and Dalton Biotechnologies and Biochem S.R.L.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of Covid-19 positively impacted the market size of Protective Cultures in 2020. It escalated awareness among consumers regarding microbial infections. Therefore, people across the globe have started looking for clean-label products for consumption. After the advent of the Covid-19 Pandemic, people across the world have become more cautious regarding food consumption and clean-label product.

The global Protective Cultures market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product form, the market is fragmented into freeze-dried and frozen. The freeze-dried segment dominated the market in 2019 accounting for 46.1% and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing demand for probiotic and fermented food and beverages products tend to catalyze the demand for freeze-dried protective cultures.

Based on target microorganisms, the market is bifurcated into yeasts & molds, and bacteria. market. As fermented products are susceptible to damage by micro-organisms, they majorly include yeasts, molds, and bacteria. The market share of yeasts and molds is the major contributor to the global protective cultures market.

Protective Cultures Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Europe held a prominent share of the market and is further expected to grow at an influential growth rate. This is mainly attributed to surging exports of dairy products across regions and being one of the prominent regions with the 2nd largest dairy sector across the globe. However, the rest of the world is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 24% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The major players targeting the market include

Chr Hansen

Dupont

Sacco S.R.L

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Bioprox

Kerry Group PLC

Royal DSM N.V.

Meat Cracks Technology GmbH

Dalton Biotechnologies

Biochem S.R.L

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Protective Cultures Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Protective Cultures Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.5% Market size 2020 USD 250 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region Europe to Dominate the Global Protective Cultures Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia and South Korea Companies profiled Chr Hansen, Dupont, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM N.V., Meat Cracks Technology GmbH, and Dalton Biotechnologies and Biochem S.R.L Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Form; By Target Micro-Organisms; By Composition; By Application; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.