Protective Cultures Market Worth $292 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Protective Cultures Market by Product Form (Freeze-dried and Frozen), Target Microorganism (Yeasts & Molds and Bacteria), Application (Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, and Seafood), Composition, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Protective Cultures Market is estimated to be at USD 101 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 292 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.6%. Owing to factors such as increasing demand for natural preservative-free products, the demand for extending the shelf life of perishable products, and increase in concerns for food wastage, the global market for protective cultures is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Protective Cultures Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=4070383

The multi-strain mixed segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018.

On the basis of composition, the multi-strain mixed segment is estimated to account for the dominant market share in 2018. These cultures are most commonly used because of the benefits they offer over single and multi-strain cultures. Every individual strain in these cultures offers different functions and inhibits the growth of either a particular microorganism or different microorganisms.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Cultures Market"

72 - Tables

63 - Figures

146 - Pages

View detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-culture-market-4070383.html

The freeze-dried form segment is projected to account for a larger share of the market by 2023.

The freeze-dried segment of protective cultures is projected to account for a larger share by 2023, as freeze-dried cultures offer multiple benefits over frozen cultures. Freeze dried cultures do not require special handling methods while shipping them from location to location. In addition, once a culture is freeze-dried, there are no other risks of dealing with power failures or lack of liquid nitrogen supply for preservation. These factors are driving the growth of freeze-dried protective cultures.

Request Free Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4070383

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share by the projected year.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Consumer awareness about preservatives and the inclination toward clean label products is driving the demand for protective cultures in this region. The combined output of the EU-28 countries in the global dairy industry contributes 44% to the global dairy production. In addition, the overall protective cultures market is driven by the growing concerns regarding food spoilage, globally.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios, of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as CHR Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Sacco S.R.L (Italy), CSK Food Enrichment B.V. (Netherlands), THT S.A. (Belgium), Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy), Biochem S.R.L (Italy), Meat Cracks Technology GmbH (Germany), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Bioprox (France), Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co SA. (Greece), and Soyuzsnab Group of Companies (Russia).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Food Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protective-culture-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets