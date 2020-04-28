Protective Face Masks Market to Cross USD 2.8B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the protective face masks market, which estimates the global market valuation for protective face masks will cross US$ 2.8 billion by 2026.

Protective Face Masks Market size is poised to surpass USD 2.8 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic will be a key factor impacting the market expansion. A slew of international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), have recommended protective face masks. The masks trap the air containing the virus and reduce the spread of infection. As the number of COVID-19 cases surges, there has been an exponential increase in demand for these masks. Furthermore, it is expected that growing awareness regarding the usage of masks to prevent allergies and infections will boost the market expansion in the future.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4639

The growing burden of chronic diseases has led to an increase in the number of surgeries across the globe. According to WHO, 60% of 56.1 million deaths in 2001 were due to chronic disease. It is estimated that this number will be up 57% by 2020. Thus, there will be an increase in the number of surgeries across the globe. This will increase the product demand in the market and foster industry expansion. Furthermore, the growing number of patients across the globe will boost the demand for procedure masks. There is an increase in chronic diseases, such as heart and metabolic disease, due to lifestyle factors. This will positively impact the demand for protective face masks and drive the market growth.

The face shield segment was valued at nearly USD 94 million in 2019 and will see substantial growth in the future. Face shields are used as a second layer of protection over face masks; this extends the lifespan of a protective face mask. Furthermore, the extra layer of protection offered minimizes the chances of infection. These factors will drive the segment's growth. Face shields are further bifurcated into reusable and disposable, based on their usability. The cost-effective nature of reusable face shields will drive the segment expansion through the forecast timeframe.

Pharmacies held nearly a 46% market share in 2019 and will exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to an increasing awareness of the benefits of face masks among the population and the easy availability of masks in pharmacies.

Face masks are used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care centers, research institutes, and by individuals. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market share with nearly USD 336 million in 2019 and will show substantial growth. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of doctors in hospitals. Furthermore, patient preference for hospitals due to the availability of professionals and high-care quality will drive the segment's growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 396 market data tables and 26 figures and charts from the report, "Protective face masks Market Share & Forecast, 2020– 2026" in detail, along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/protective-face-masks-market

The Asia-Pacific protective face masks market dominated the market share and was valued at nearly USD 637 million in 2019. The regional industry is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the mass manufacturing operations in Southeast Asian countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the high adoption of face masks in Japan and China to reduce allergies due to pollution will further fuel the market expansion. China dominated the Asia-Pacific market with nearly a 41% market share in 2019 and is expected to showcase strong growth. The high number of COVID-19 infections in the region, along with stringent government mandates on the usage of masks, will drive the market expansion.

Some major findings of the protective face masks market report include:

Growing intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with increased awareness about the benefits of masks will boost product demand.



Growing number of surgeries across the globe will drive the market expansion.



Market players are focusing on ramping up production to capture the expanding market for protective face masks.

A few notable companies operating in the protective face masks market share include 3M, Honeywell, Henry Schein, BSN Medical, Hygeco Medical, Cardinal Health, Coltene, CrossTex, Dentsply Sirona, and Moldex. The manufacturers are focusing on increasing production to cater to the exponential increase in product demand. For instance, in March 2020, 3M announced their plans to double the annual production of N95 masks. This move will enable increased sales and strengthen their revenue generation capabilities.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4639

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Protective face masks industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Distribution trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Protective Face Masks Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Rising cases of COVID-19 infection

3.3.1.2. Growing number of surgeries

3.3.1.3. Increasing awareness regarding protective benefits of masks

3.3.1.4. Government guidelines on usage of masks

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Low profit margin

3.3.2.2. Government regulation for manufacturing N95 masks

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By distribution channel

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on 10 major markets

3.5.1.1. Overview

3.5.1.2. U.S.

3.5.1.3. Germany

3.5.1.4. UK

3.5.1.5. France

3.5.1.6. Spain

3.5.1.7. Italy

3.5.1.8. China

3.5.1.9. Japan

3.5.1.10. Saudi Arabia

3.5.1.11. Iran

3.5.2. Impact of COVID-19 on industry segments, by 10 major markets (2020)

3.5.2.1. Procedure masks

3.5.2.2. Surgical masks

3.5.2.3. N95 masks

3.5.2.4. Face shields

3.5.3. Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.5.3.1. Research & development

3.5.3.2. Manufacturing

3.5.3.3. Marketing

3.5.3.4. Supply

3.5.4. Impact of COVID-19 on industry competition

3.5.4.1. Strategy

3.5.4.2. Product portfolio

3.5.4.3. Business growth

3.6. Porter's analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7.1. Competitive matrix

3.8. PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

N95 Protective Masks Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/n95-protective-masks-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

protective-face-masks-market-size.jpg

Protective Face Masks Market size to exceed $2.8B by 2026

Protective Face Masks Market size is poised to surpass USD 2.8 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Protective Face Masks Market size

PPE for Infection Control Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gminsights.com

