ProtectWise and Recorded Future Launch Integration Partnership

DENVER and BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectWiseTM, the leader in Cloud-delivered Network Detection and Response (NDR), and Recorded Future, the leading threat intelligence provider, today announced the rollout of its strategic integration partnership. ProtectWise now integrates rich, relevant, and real-time threat intelligence from Recorded Future with its on-demand platform, The ProtectWise GridTM, to help customers make quick, confident decisions to stop breaches.

Through this integration, security analysts and incident responders gain additional context about malicious IPs, domains, and files directly within the user interface of The ProtectWise Grid. Recorded Future delivers real-time threat intelligence, unifying thousands of data points, enabling security operations teams to make fast decisions about threats facing their organization.

When it detects an attack, ProtectWise queries Recorded Future for additional information. Users are then presented with external threat intelligence collected and analyzed by Recorded Future, including a risk score and recent references. Users can also pivot from Protectwise over to a Recorded Future Intelligence Card for even more in-depth information. By putting the severity of threats in context, the integration will allow incident responders to pivot from indicators of compromise (IOCs) to validation with Recorded Future to action in seconds.

ProtectWise provides analysts with a platform for automated detection of advanced network attacks, an unlimited packet capture retention window, and the ability to intuitively interact with massive volumes of security data through an advanced visual presentation. The ProtectWise Grid transforms how organizations handle complex threats with security delivered entirely from the cloud. Its platform provides customers with an enriched forensic workbench and intuitive workflows across their security stacks. As an inaugural member of Recorded Future Connect, the company's technology partner program, ProtectWise furthers its commitment to aligning with security leaders to make threat investigation and defense faster and more effective.

The Recorded Future Connect technology partner program is laser focused on providing intelligence that helps teams make faster, more confident decisions by integrating rich threat intelligence into all cyber security processes. Recorded Future Connect partners represent leading SIEM, incident response, ticketing, link analysis, security infrastructure, security orchestration and automation, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence platform (TIP) solutions.

"Our integration with Recorded Future enables security analysts to more rapidly investigate and remediate incidents with confidence," said Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer, ProtectWise. "As an inaugural member of Recorded Future Connect, ProtectWise can increase accessibility to intelligence, visibility, detection, and response."

"This integration with ProtectWise arms security professionals with the external intelligence they need to proactively respond to threats with confidence. Together, we're dramatically shrinking the window of opportunity for bad actors by streamlining processes and removing the hurdles of legacy systems." – Matt Kodama, vice president of product, Recorded Future.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers the only complete threat intelligence solution powered by patented machine learning to lower risk. We empower organizations to reveal unknown threats before they impact business, and enable teams to respond to alerts 10 times faster. To supercharge the efforts of security teams, our technology automatically collects and analyzes intelligence from technical, open web, and dark web sources and aggregates customer-proprietary data. Recorded Future delivers more context than threat feeds, updates in real time so intelligence stays relevant, and centralizes information ready for human analysis, collaboration, and integration with security technologies. 91 percent of the Fortune 100 use Recorded Future. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

About ProtectWise

ProtectWise™ provides Cloud-delivered Network Detection & Response (NDR). Organizations can achieve defense-in-depth via advanced analytics in Enterprise, Cloud and Industrial environments with real time and retrospective detections. Full-fidelity packet captures, indexed and retained indefinitely, create a perfect, rapidly searchable network memory. By unifying detections and forensics in an intuitive and immersive visualizer, The ProtectWise Grid™ delivers unique advantages over current security products. The platform integrates with hundreds of existing security products, features the ease and cost-savings of an on-demand deployment model and enables companies to consolidate multiple, disconnected point products.



Founded in April 2013, ProtectWise is based in Denver and led by a team of security and SaaS industry veterans from McAfee, CrowdStrike and Symantec. Register for a free 72-hour test drive of The ProtectWise Grid at https://www.protectwise.com/TestDrive.

