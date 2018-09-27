ProtectWise Recognized in OUTSIDE'S Best Places to Work 2018

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectWiseTM, the leader in Cloud-delivered Network Detection and Response (NDR), has been selected as one of OUTSIDE's Best Places to Work 2018. Winning companies provide great workplaces for employees and encourage a balance between work and enjoying life in the great outdoors, while also respecting the environment.

"We are extremely pleased to be recognized in OUTSIDE's Best Places to Work 2018," said Scott Chasin, CEO and Co-Founder, ProtectWise. "A focus on our employees' culture, environment and quality of life — both in and out of the office — has always been foundational for ProtectWise. As a company committed to fueling the evolution of network security with NDR, we are thrilled to be recognized for our equally strong commitment to our team."

"Companies from across the country entered a rigorous two-part survey process to make the winning list," said Abigail Wise, online managing editor, OUTSIDE. "Employees took part in a survey to measure personal experience, while The Best Companies Group evaluated each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics."

The winning companies are those that value productivity in combination with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle, for a fulfilling experience inside and outside the office. This is OUTSIDE's eleventh year providing the Best Places to Work.

ProtectWise is one of 50 companies to receive honorable mention and the only cybersecurity company to be recognized in OUTSIDE's Best Places to Work 2018. Founded in 2013 in Denver, Colorado, the company's employee programs and policies are designed to foster work-life balance. Unlimited time off, opportunities for volunteering and community non-profit support, and team building activities in the Rocky Mountains are among its benefits.

The complete list of OUTSIDE's Best Places to Work 2018 is available at OutsideOnline.com . For a list of past winners and for more information on the selection process, visit Bestplacestoworkoutside.com .

About ProtectWise:

ProtectWise ™ provides Cloud-delivered Network Detection & Response (NDR). Organizations can achieve defense-in-depth via advanced analytics in Enterprise, Cloud and Industrial environments with real time and retrospective detections. Full-fidelity packet captures, indexed and retained indefinitely, create a perfect, rapidly searchable network memory. By unifying detections and forensics in an intuitive and immersive visualizer, The ProtectWise Grid™ delivers unique advantages over current security products. The platform integrates with hundreds of existing security products, features the ease and cost-savings of an on-demand deployment model and enables companies to consolidate multiple, disconnected point products.

Founded in April 2013, ProtectWise is based in Denver and led by a team of security and SaaS industry veterans from McAfee, CrowdStrike and Symantec. Register for a free 72-hour test drive of The ProtectWise Grid at https://www.protectwise.com/TestDrive .

About OUTSIDE:

OUTSIDE is America's leading active lifestyle brand. Since 1977, OUTSIDE has covered travel, sports, adventure, health, and fitness, as well as the personalities, the environment, and the style and culture of the world outside. The OUTSIDE family includes OUTSIDE magazine, the only magazine to win three consecutive National Magazine Awards for General Excellence, The Outside Buyer's Guides, Outside Online, the Outside Podcast , Outside Television, Outside Events, Outside+ App (also available on Google Play ), Outside Books, and Outside GO, a revolutionary, 21st-century adventure-travel company. Connect with Outside Online and Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

ABOUT THE BEST COMPANIES GROUP:

Best Companies Group works with national and local partners around the country and internationally to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, statewide, regional and industry basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies who have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

