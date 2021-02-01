Protein A Resin Market by Product, Type, Application & End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), & End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein A resin market is projected to reach USD 1,916.3 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 1,115.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The protein A resin market has witnessed increasing consumption due to increased monoclonal antibody production on account of the pandemic situation worldwide.

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as demand for pre-packed disposable columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending

The agarose-based protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. In 2020, the agarose-based protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

The recombinant protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on type, the protein A resin market is segmented into recombinant protein A and natural protein. In 2020, the recombinant protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent use of recombinant protein A resins during the production of monoclonal antibodies.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on end user, the protein A resin market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the global protein A resin market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub. Considering this, a number of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have set up their research centers in the region. Also, local major players such as Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, and Cadila are actively involved in research on biosimilars and generic drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Protein A Resin Market Overview

4.2 North America: Protein A Resin Market, 2019

4.3 Protein A Resin Market, by Product & Service

4.4 Protein A Resin Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Resins

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Cmos and Cros

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Biosimilars

5.3 Pricing Analysis: Protein A Resin Market

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Protein A Resin Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Research & Development

5.6.2 Manufacturing & Assembly

5.6.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.7.3 End-users



6 Protein A Resin Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agarose-Based Protein A

6.2.1 Benefits Offered by Agarose Makes It the Preferred Choice for Protein Purification

6.3 Glass/Silica-Based Protein A

6.3.1 Low Ph Tolerance of Silica-Based Resins to Limit Their Market Growth

6.4 Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

6.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Organic Polymers to Drive Market Growth



7 Protein A Resin Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Recombinant Protein A

7.2.1 Cost-Efficiency of Recombinant Proteins to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Natural Protein A

7.3.1 Advantages of Recombinant Protein A Have Restricted the Market Potential of Natural Protein A



8 Protein A Resin Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Antibody Purification

8.2.1 Antibody Purification Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Immunoprecipitation

8.3.1 Immunoprecipitation Segment to Grow at a Lower CAGR During the Forecast Period



9 Protein A Resin Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Protein A Resin is Extensively Used to Produce Biological Drugs

9.3 Academic Research Institutes

9.3.1 Booming R&D in Drug Discovery Likely to Increase the Use of Protein A Resins

9.4 Other End-users



10 Protein A Resin Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Booming R&D Investment in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Propel Market Growth

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Focused on Boosting the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Flourishing Biotechnology Industry in the Country to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Favorable R&D Scenario in the Country to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Favorable Healthcare Scenario to Boost Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Well-Established Pharmaceutical Industry in the Country to Spur the Demand for Protein A Resins

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Presence of a Large Number of Biotech R&D Service Providers to Support Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs and Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars is Driving Resin Consumption in the Country

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Increased Pharmaceutical R&D Spending to Drive Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growth of the Pharma and Biotech Industries is Leading to High Demand for Protein A Resins in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Funding

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.2 Merck Millipore

12.3 Repligen Corporation

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.5 Tosoh Bioscience

12.6 Purolite Corporation

12.7 Novasep Holding Sas

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 Genscript Biotech Corporation

12.10 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.12 Orochem

12.13 Aneka Corporation

12.14 Abcam plc.

12.15 Agarose Bead Technologies

12.16 Avantor, Inc.

12.17 JSR Life Sciences

12.18 Bio-Works Technologies

12.19 Takara Bio

12.20 Generon



13 Appendix

