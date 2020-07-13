Protein A-Resins Market Witnessing Investment Exodus From Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers: Future Market Insights Report

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report on the protein a-resins market concludes that the market is anticipated to witness robust growth across the upcoming decade's forecast period.

Growing investments in synthetic biology is accelerating adoption of protein engineered products in order to manufacture protein infused drugs and formulations. A significant advancement has been noticed in the field of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) which are used to treat a host of chronic and infectious diseases. Protein A-resins are exhaustively utilized for the purification of mAbs, a key driver enhancing the growth prospects for the upcoming forecast period.

Significant growth acceleration in the protein a-resins market was witnessed when GE Healthcare launched its MabSelect PrismA chromatography resin in 2017. Designed to purify bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) in a single step, protein a-chromatography has provided 90% purity levels. The resin makes effective usage of Protein-A ligand and a novel agarose bead to achieve dynamic binding capacities.

On a similar plane, MIT chemists have devised an automated flow synthesis machine which significantly reduces the time required for synthetic protein generation. The enhanced capacity of the machine allows for greater loading of multiple amino acids within a span of few hours. This automation is anticipated to attract investors, providing a stimulus to the market during the forecast period.

"Credible research is being undertaken with regard to monoclonal antibodies to ascertain its possible application areas, prompting an increase in protein A-resins usage, anticipated to register positive year-on-year growth with manufacturers focusing on technological advancements," according to an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Protein A-Resins Market Report

Protein A-Resins market shall expand at a CAGR of 8.2% throughout 2020

Natural protein A-resins shall account for the maximum share of revenue throughout the forecast period

By application, the antibody purification segment accounted for the maximum share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain the same during the forecast period

Agarose-based matrix is the most prominent medium utilized in the protein A-resins market

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers make extensive usage of protein a-resins due to extensive applications in manufacturing protein-based drugs

North America shall emerge as a leader in the protein a-resins market, with the United States contributing 70% of the revenue pie

Protein A-Resins Market- Key Trends

Demand for purification of antibodies is especially strong in the immunotherapy segment. For instance, the US FDA has approved immunotherapy to treat CD19 positive hematological cancers

Also, protein A-chromatography is useful for purifying FGFR4 which is marked in CAR-T therapy by chimeric antigen receptors

Mixed-mode chromatography is providing fertile ground for biomolecule purification which otherwise are extremely difficult to purify using conventional chromatography techniques. Improved yield, immense room for facilitating protein interaction and minimal feed manipulation before binding are the advantages accelerating their usage

Protein-A Resins Market- Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising growth avenue during the forecast period. Rising demand for immunotherapy drugs to treat chronic ailments is expected to elevate the regional market to a higher pedestal

is emerging as a promising growth avenue during the forecast period. Rising demand for immunotherapy drugs to treat chronic ailments is expected to elevate the regional market to a higher pedestal Uptake of protein A-resins in the Latin American and European markets is increasing. Rising investments in protein-based research is attracting market players to establish their businesses across these regions

Massive clinical trials in the field of synthetic biologics and monoclonal antibodies is expected to increase uptake of protein A-resins across the North American market

Protein-A Resins Market- Competitive Landscape

The protein A-resins market is characterized by constant innovations and product approvals in the bio therapeutics domain, which provides them with a competitive edge over each other. Market players are constantly launching new products to cater to cardiovascular ailments, immune therapy, cancer and microbial infections.

In May 2020, Avantor doled out its new protein A-chromatography resin titled PROchievA which uses a novel, proprietary ligand to provide the best in-class purification in critical protein A-chromatography steps of monoclonal antibodies manufacturing. The product demonstrates excellent dynamic binding capacities compared to other resins on the market.

Also, Novasep produces the AbSoulte High Cap Protein A-Media, an optimized silica-based medium for the capture of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies. This media is well-adapted to all fermentation volumes while offering the highest dynamic and static binding capacities and subsequently high productivity at increased velocities.

Protein A Resins Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Natural Protein A Resin

Recombinant Protein A Resin

Matrix Type

Agarose Based Matrix

Glass or Silica Based

Organic Polymer Based

Application

Immunoprecipitation

Antibody Purification

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Laboratories

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

ASEAN

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

Southern Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global protein A-resin market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on market on basis of product type in detail covering every aspect of the market based on prominent segments across seven major regions.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Landscape

Plasma Protein System Market: FMI's plasma protein system market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of the prominent market players involved in this landscape. The report offers a detailed analysis of the most prominent segments across seven key regions for the period 2018-2028.

Urinary Protein Reagents Market: FMI's 2019-2029 forecast on the urinary protein reagents market concludes that rising proportion of kidney disorders induced as a result of unhealthy habits such as increased alcohol consumption will increase urine testing in the future, providing impetus to growth.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Investigate FMI's in-depth study on the peptide therapeutics market to glean vital information about the most important dynamics influencing the growth trajectory across the 2020-2030 assessment period.

