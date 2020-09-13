Protein Hydrolysate Market for animal feed application projected to surpass $890 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application was estimated at $610 million in 2019 and is slated to exceed $890 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the major winning strategies, market estimations as well as size, main investment avenues, competitive scenarios, drivers and opportunities, and wavering industry trends.

The protein hydrolysate market for animal feed applications from sardines is likely to surpass $30 million by the end of 2026 owing to the increasing demand for low fat and high protein feed products. Sardine hydrolysates provide protein with high nutritional properties with a high concentration of essential amino acids. Sardine waste protein hydrolysate is effectively used in catfish feeds, cat food, and aquarium feed solutions owing to its economical nature. Furthermore, the easy availability of sardines, high nutritional content, rising awareness on the potential benefits of sardine protein hydrolysates is likely to trigger market demand.

Increasing demand for cured meat products and pre-packaged breakfast meat solutions to boost penetration in swine feed products, thereby boosting the protein hydrolysate market share for animal feed application market.

Manufacturers in the protein hydrolysate market for animal feed applications are rapidly engaged in new product development in an attempt to retain their market share in the competitive industry sphere. Industry players are also investing in branding & marketing initiatives to improve brand equity and to stay competitive in the post COVID economy. Furthermore, key market players are opting for consolidation and strategic measures to increase their presence, thus propelling market share.

Some major findings of the protein hydrolysate market for the animal feed application report include:

The demand for protein hydrolysate for animal feed applications is likely to grow owing to increasing consumption. Protein hydrolysate for animal feed application from the cattle segment is likely to grow with CAGR of over 5.5% by the end of 2026 owing to increasing demand for high-quality dairy products. Industry players are rapidly investing in new product development in an attempt to capitalize on emerging trends in the market sphere. Strict fishing restrictions are rapidly increasing the penetration of salmon in the aquaculture industry, thereby boosting protein hydrolysate for animal feed application market share. Increasing demand for fish products such as caviar, cod liver oil, and fish oil products is likely to boost market share. Increasing demand for whey feed solutions for calves & swine feed is likely to boost market share from the enzymatic hydrolysis manufacturing method. Protein hydrolysates for animal feed application market from powder is likely to grow with CAGR of over 5% by the end of 2026 owing to rising demand for easily digestible.

Asia Pacific is likely to surpass USD 275 million by the end of 2026 owing to growing marine aquaculture production. The increasing consumption of salmon, mollusks, and shrimp is rapidly increasing product penetration in the aquaculture industry. Aquaculture breeders are rapidly opting for high protein feed solutions to reduce the outbreak of viral & bacterial diseases and improve their yield which is likely to boost the protein hydrolysate market growth for animal feed application.

Primary players in the protein hydrolysate industry include SOPROPECHE, Royal Canin, Nutrifish, SAMPI, ATA Foods, FASA Group, Azelis Italina SRL, and Kemin Industries. Manufacturers are rapidly engaged in developing indigenous technology and new product development measures to stay competitive in the industry sphere.

