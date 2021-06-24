SELBYVILLE, Del., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application is expected to cross USD 880 Million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for healthy & safe animal feed along growing awareness about livestock health will propel the industry landscape.

Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application Worth $880mn by 2027, Says GMI

Animal protein hydrolysate are the good source of protein for newly weaned animals. Animal protein hydrolysate are categorized in poultry protein hydrolysate, bovine protein hydrolysate, and pig protein hydrolysate. Protein hydrolysate from animal by-products including antioxidants, antimicrobials, and other bioactive molecules offers promising applications on companion and production animals.

Some major findings of the protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application report include:

Acid hydrolysis technique of protein hydrolysate production achieves higher yields and is a cost-effective method of protein hydrolysis thereby expected to register over 5% CAGR through 2027.

Milk protein hydrolysate segment is projected to register more than 4.5% CAGR during the projected timeframe owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the various benefits of milk protein hydrolysate on animals such as enhanced protein & fat digestibility, mineral absorption & retention, feed efficiency, and increased weight gains.

Protein hydrolysates paste segment is projected to achieve over 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

North America protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application exceeded USD 160 million in 2020 driven by growth in aquaculture industry along with increasing awareness of healthy high protein feed.

Key market players include Hofseth Biocare ASA, Great Pacific Bioproducts Ltd., 3D Corporation Solution, Nutrifish, C.R. Brown Enterprises, SOPROPECHE, Marutham Bio Ages Innovation (P) Ltd., and Scanbio Marine Group.

Companies are focusing on including natural products and growth promoters in animal nutrition to increase performance and immune regulation along with obtaining better feed quality.

Browse key industry insights spread across 520 pages with 567 market data tables and 101 figures & charts from the report, "Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application (By Source {Animal Protein Hydrolysate [Bovine, Poultry, Pig], Fish Protein Hydrolysate, Plant Protein Hydrolysate [Soy, Sunflower], Milk Protein Hydrolysate [Whey, Casein]}, By Form [Paste, Powder], By Livestock {Poultry [Broilers, Layer], Swine, Cattle, Calves, Aquaculture [Salmon, Trouts, Shrimps], Equine, Pet}, By Technology {Acid Hydrolysis, Enzymatic Hydrolysis}), Industry Potential Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Price Trend, Application Development, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2021 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

Plant protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application is expected to around 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Soybean meals are widely used as a raw material for manufacturing of protein hydrolysate due to its high nutritional content, which is important for the health of the animals, it is the most used feed for livestock. It is a cost-effective protein source used in animal feed. It represents around 65% of the total world output of protein-based animal feed, which also includes fish meal and several other oil meals.

Europe protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application is expected to surpass USD 300 million by 2027. Increasing meat production & processing due to government technical and financial assistance may drive animal feed industry growth, thereby driving the protein hydrolysate demand in Europe. Most of the poultry companies are developing and improving meat products in order to meet quality product demand for the consumers and other waste products for the animal consumption, thereby stimulating the regional industry statistics.

