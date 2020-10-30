Protein Hydrolysates Market Worth $ 350.26 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 14.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Hydrolysates Market"

Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview

Factors such as the growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry are the crucial growth drivers for the global Protein hydrolysate market. Increasing demand for the product as a dietary supplement, for infant nutrition, and as a nutraceutical is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the product is widely used in sports medicines as it enables improved absorption of amino acids as compared to intact proteins, resulting in optimum nutrient delivery to the muscles. Besides, the use of the product in infant formula to enhance the absorption of amino acids and gain optimum nutrient value of protein is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is another considerable growth driving factors for the global protein hydrolysates market.

Owing to benefits such as easy digestibility, demand for protein hydrolysates is significantly growing in weight management products. The most common protein hydrolysates seen in weight management are whey protein hydrolysates. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing, in terms of both value and volume, in the global protein hydrolysates market, during the forecast period. The increase in population and per capita income in China and India, clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysate products is expected to drive the demand from end-user markets such as animal feed, clinical nutrition, and infant nutrition. The major players in the market are Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Koninklijke DSM NV, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frieslandcampina, Tate and Lyle PLC, Arla Foods.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein Hydrolysate Market On the basis of Type, Source, Application, Form, Process, and Geography.

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Type

Milk Protein Hydrolysate



Plant Protein Hydrolysate



Animal Protein Hydrolysate

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Application

Sports Nutrition



Infant Nutrition



Dietary Supplements



Nutraceuticals

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Process

Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis



Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Form

Powder



Liquid

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

