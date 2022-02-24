Protein Ingredients Market Size Worth $85.5 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 85.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle. In addition, the growing popularity of adopting a high protein diet as a part of weight reduction is expected to propel the demand for protein ingredients.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, plant proteins are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increased use of protein ingredients in food and beverages. Increasing use of plant proteins in a wide range of applications, including manufacturing of fertilizers, paper coatings, and printing inks, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

Animal/dairy proteins held the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the growing adoption of these products in developed markets. Whey protein is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as it is largely popular among fitness-savvy consumers.

North America dominated the market with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the high demand from the U.S. food and beverages sector. Consumer markets developing in Asia Pacific are growing at a high pace due to a rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle, resulting in significant growth of the regional market.

Read 150-page market research report, "Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plant Proteins, Animal/Dairy Proteins, Microbe-based Proteins, Insect Proteins), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Protein Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

Increasing innovations by various manufacturers in terms of manufacturing proteins that contain a wide range of amino acids and specific functions, including energy balance, weight loss, muscle repair, and satiety, are expected to create immense growth potential for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, ascending demand for protein ingredients among women owing to the prevalence of the 'strong not skinny' trend as well as the rising popularity of resistance training among women are factors likely to fuel the market growth.

There has been an increase in the demand for supplements and natural prevention, a rise in the consumption of snack-based meal replacements, and growth in the consumer demand for greater ingredient traceability and authenticity. Moreover, rising demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet and growing multiple nutritional segments addressing various consumer needs on the basis of different life stages, gender, health issues, performance demands, regional diets, and regulatory framework are some of the other major trends being observed in the market.

The protein ingredients companies have been launching new products to cater to the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, in October 2018, the company DuPont launched a new protein ingredient (pea protein) under the brand TRUPRO 2000 for use in beverage applications. DuPont introduced the new product to further expand its product offerings and increase its penetration in the beverages industry.

Furthermore, in August 2019, Cargill, Incorporated invested in a U.S.-based company called Puris that is operating in the field of plant-based ingredients. A total sum of USD 75 million was invested to cater to the rising demand for pea protein ingredients in the U.S. market. Many international players are looking to make such investments to capitalize on the growing demand for pea protein. Urbanization, westernization of diets, population growth, expanding middle-class with higher disposable income, increasing frequency of exercise, and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in the emerging economies, including China and India, are factors expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients.

Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein ingredients market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Protein Ingredients Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Plant Proteins

Cereal-based



Legumes-based



Root-based



Nuts & Seeds-based



Ancient Grains

Animal/Dairy Proteins

Egg Protein



Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates



Whey Protein Concentrates



Whey Protein Hydrolysates



Whey Protein Isolates



Gelatin



Casein/Caseinates



Collagen Peptides

Microbe-based Proteins

Algae



Bacteria



Yeast



Fungi

Insect Protein

Coleoptera



Lepidoptera



Hymenoptera



Orthoptera



Hemiptera



Diptera



Others

Protein Ingredients Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery



Beverages



Breakfast Cereals



Dairy Alternatives



Dietary Supplements/Weight Management



Meat Alternatives & Extenders



Snacks



Sports Nutrition



Others

Infant Formulations

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

Protein Ingredients Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Protein Ingredients Market

DuPont

Rousselot

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Burcon NutraScience

Tessenderlo Group

Kewpie Corporation

Roquette Frères

The Scoular Company

CHS Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

