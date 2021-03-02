Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $73.09 Billion by 2027-- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Animal Protein, Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Microbial Protein), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics) — Global Forecast to 2027", the protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $73.09 billion by 2027.

Protein ingredients play a vital role in healing and repairing the human body. They are one of the building blocks of body tissue and can also serve as a fuel source. As a fuel, proteins provide as much energy density as carbohydrates. They also help in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of foods and beverages, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, personal care and cosmetic products, and pharmaceuticals. Major factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are the growth in the functional foods and beverages market, advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation, rising demand for livestock products, increasing awareness about the benefits of protein consumption, and growing consumer inclination towards protein-rich diets. Additionally, the growing potential of insect and plant proteins, untapped emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, and increasing consumer inclination towards the vegan diet are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for protein ingredient manufacturers in the coming years.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Protein Ingredients Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the protein ingredients market. The positive aspects include the growing inclination of health-conscious consumers towards healthy and protein-rich products. The protein ingredients market is experiencing a positive impact mainly due to the key role of protein in immune system health. During the pandemic, Individuals have become highly focused on boosting immunity and reducing weight, which is likely to increase the demand for protein ingredients. However, this industry has faced some challenges from the manufacturing and distribution point of view. The outbreak has led to massive disruptions in supply chains and caused demand-based fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, which may increase protein ingredient prices. This market has witnessed a slight decline due to the lockdowns imposed across various countries. Protein ingredient manufacturers are facing a shortage in the supply of raw materials in many regions. Moreover, in some regions, lockdowns have been announced to control the pandemic, impacting the ingredient supply chains for food, feed, and health supplements.

The pandemic has also led to the adoption of best practice models by the alternative protein industry, which earlier proved too restrictive during the outbreak. Governments of some countries announced relaxations in some of the competition law requirements placed on protein ingredient-based products. For instance, the FDA relaxed its guidelines for selling plant protein-based meat products. Earlier, due to labeling concerns, the FDA did not allow direct-to-consumer sales of Impossible raw plant-based meat burgers. Insects are now also being considered a solution for food shortages that may come as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. Edible insects are incredibly sustainable and only use a fraction of the feed, water, and resources required by traditional livestock and other alternative protein sources, which is likely to ease pressures on the global food supply chain.

The protein ingredients market is segmented based on type, form, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, the protein ingredients market is mainly segmented into animal protein, plant protein, insect protein, and microbial protein. The animal protein segment accounted for the largest share of the overall protein ingredients market in 2020. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to the animal protein ingredients' foremost usage in a large number of end-use applications such as functional foods, infant nutrition, and protein supplements, their better nutritional contour than other protein ingredients, and comparatively lower prices than novel protein ingredients. However, the insect protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on form, the protein ingredients market is segmented into dry and liquid forms. The dry form segment accounted for the larger share of the overall protein ingredients market in 2020, which is mainly attributed to the dry protein ingredients' higher demand due to their ease of handling & transportation, cost-effectiveness, and ability to avoid costly formulation errors and maintain the stability of the ingredient. This segment is also expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the protein ingredients market is mainly segmented into food & beverage, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The food & beverage segment commanded the largest share of the overall protein ingredients market in 2020. The segment's large share is mainly attributed to increasing consumer preference for novel foods and ingredients, the growing awareness and demand for protein-rich food products, the protein ingredients' versatile functionality and compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and the rising 'clean label' trend.

Geographically, Europe commanded the largest share of the global protein ingredients market in 2020. Europe's prominent position is primarily attributed to the changing food consumption patterns in favor of functional foods, a well-established food & beverage industry, rising concerns regarding animal-based products and proteins, increasing vegan population, growing preference for functional and nutritious ingredients, increasing demand for healthy & nutritious products, and growing health & wellness trends. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global protein ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), AMCO Proteins (U.S.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), GELITA AG (Germany), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Hilmar Ingredients (U.S.), AgriProtein (South Africa), Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ÿnsect (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Sotexpro (France), Protix (Netherlands), Now Foods (U.S.), Entomo Farms (Canada), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), DIC Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.), and 3Fbio Ltd. (U.K.) among others.

Scope of the Report

Protein Ingredients Market, by Type

Animal

Dairy Protein



Milk Protein





Whey Protein





Casein & Caseinates



Egg Protein



Gelatin



Other Animal Proteins

Plant

Soy Protein



Wheat Protein



Pea Protein



Rice Protein



Potato Protein



Canola Protein



Corn Protein



Other Plant Proteins

Insect

Microbial

Algae



Fungi



Others

Protein Ingredients Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Protein Ingredients Market, by Application

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Protein Ingredients Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



Australia



RoAPAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

