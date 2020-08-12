Protein Ingredients Market Value to Hit $62 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global protein ingredients market revenue is expected to cross USD 62 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for natural protein-rich ingredients in infant formulations and rising awareness on healthy nutritional habits is likely to boost product demand.

The protein ingredients industry from animal feed is likely to surpass USD 10.5 billion by 2026, owing to increasing demand for healthy seafood. Strict fishing laws and increasing prevalence of seafood induced outbreaks are likely to boost the aquaculture industry. Rapid adoption of protein-rich aquaculture feed solutions owing to its metabolism-boosting and growth-enhancing characteristics is likely to trigger the global market trends.

Some major findings of the protein ingredients market report include:

The demand for protein ingredients is likely to grow owing to a rising inclination toward natural ingredients in the food & beverage industry

Protein ingredients from textured soy protein are likely to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2026, owing to rapid adopting in easily digestible infant formula

by 2026, owing to rapid adopting in easily digestible infant formula Rapid penetration of protein ingredients in anti-aging serums and collagen enhancing cosmetics is likely to augment market share

Egg protein market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2026, driven by rising penetration in supplements and gym nutraceuticals market

Increasing trends towards adopting easily digestible protein solutions to enhance muscle recovery time are likely to foster whey protein hydrolysates and concentrate industry demand

Increasing consumption of nutritional bars and adoption of canola protein extracts in meal replacement shakes is likely to propel market trends

Industry players in the protein ingredients market are rapidly investing in new product development and marketing initiatives in an attempt to gain brand recognition in the market sphere

Major industry players include Cargill, Fonterra, Tessenderlo, Crop Energies Bio Wanze, Kewpie Egg Corporation, DuPont, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Stringent regulations in North America & Europe on labeling and packaging is increasing competition in the market sphere and industry players to opt for local & organic ingredients

& on labeling and packaging is increasing competition in the market sphere and industry players to opt for local & organic ingredients Industry players are rapidly investing in gaining competitive advantage to gain maximum market share in developing economies by offering bulk discounts and store credit

Increasing trends toward sustainability and shift toward natural ingredients are likely to have a positive impact on protein ingredients industry scenario

Consumers in Austria , Switzerland , Italy , and Germany are rapidly adopting vegan protein alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint and boost sustainability measures, thus boosting market data

Asia Pacific protein ingredients market is poised to register more than 7.5% CAGR through 2026, owing to the rapid adopting of health and muscle building supplements. Increasing awareness on the benefits of whey protein and easy availability of high quality and economical whey powders is likely to boost product demand. Furthermore, international and local industry players are introducing easily digestible whey protein powders targeting young demographics which is likely to augment market statistics.

Industry players in protein ingredients market are trying to capitalize on emerging trends in health & safety in the market sphere. Manufacturers are engaged in long term contracts with suppliers to continue production within limited means and provide a competitive price point advantage. Furthermore, key market players are rapidly investing in marketing and branding initiatives to improve their brand image and strengthen brand equity across various industry verticals, thus boosting market share.

