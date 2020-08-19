Protein Ingredients Market worth $70.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Protein Ingredients Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as nutrition and functional ingredients.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236

The dry segment is estimated to be the largest in 2020

The protein ingredients market, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the dry segment. The process of formulating dry proteins is relatively easier for high volume manufacturing. It is easier to handle and transport dry proteins, as compared to the liquid form. Manufacturers prefer dry protein ingredients due to their greater stability, ease of handling & storage, and convenience of usage in a wide range of products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Ingredients Market"

266 – Tables

47 – Figures

248 – Pages

The animal segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025

The protein ingredients market, by source, is projected to be dominated by the animal segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the diverse flavor profile and nutrition-rich attribute as compared to the plant-based protein. Further, their rising demand for applications in sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and geriatric nutrition, influenced by lifestyle and demographic shifts, is a key market driver.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the aging population and their need for improved metabolism and health products as proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues. They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Thus, protein form an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=114688236

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products having a high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies used, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading manufacturers such Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).

Related Reports:

Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gelatin-market-850.html

Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wheat-protein-market-67845768.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: F & B Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protein-ingredients-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/protein-ingredients.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets