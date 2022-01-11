Protein Microarray Market to record USD 1.48 Bn growth | 5.98 % YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

Factors such as an increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Class Type

Analytical Protein Microarrays



Functional Protein Microarrays

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

By type, the market is observed high growth in the analytical protein microarrays segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share. Increasing investments in healthcare research and testing in the US is one of the major factors driving the growth of the protein microarray market in North America. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and higher production of pharmaceutical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of patients with various diseases are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The protein microarray market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market s characterized by the presence of numerous players competing in terms of R&D, quality, price, innovations, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks.

Some of the major vendors of the protein microarray market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the protein microarray market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the standardization and accuracy issues will hamper the market growth.

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist protein microarray market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protein microarray market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protein microarray market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protein microarray market vendors

Protein Microarray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

