Protein Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 115.12 Bn | 38% to originate in North America | Technavio

Jan 12, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein therapeutics market is fragmented and is rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Many vendors in the market are competing in terms of quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller players to increase their market presence as well as to gain access to a larger customer base.
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for mAbs. In addition, the development of novel therapies using innovative technologies and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies will further accelerate the growth of the market. The protein therapeutics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.22%. Technavio expects the protein therapeutics market size to grow by USD 115.12 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period.
Protein Therapeutics Market: Segment Highlights
- By product, the market observed maximum growth in the monoclonal antibody segment in 2020.
- The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in drug development is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment.
- The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
- 38% of the growth will originate from the North American region.
- The increasing prevalence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, central nervous system disorders, and blood disorders are driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market in North America.
- The US and Canada are the key markets for protein therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.
Notes:
- The protein therapeutics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period.
- The protein therapeutics market is segmented by Product (Monoclonal antibody, Human insulin, Erythropoietin, Clotting factors, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA
