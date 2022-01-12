Protein Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 115.12 Bn | 38% to originate in North America | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for mAbs. In addition, the development of novel therapies using innovative technologies and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies will further accelerate the growth of the market. The protein therapeutics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.22%. Technavio expects the protein therapeutics market size to grow by USD 115.12 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period.

Protein Therapeutics Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market observed maximum growth in the monoclonal antibody segment in 2020.

The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in drug development is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, central nervous system disorders, and blood disorders are driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market in North America .

. The US and Canada are the key markets for protein therapeutics in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe .

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on the top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

The protein therapeutics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period.

The protein therapeutics market is segmented by Product (Monoclonal antibody, Human insulin, Erythropoietin, Clotting factors, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA

Related Reports:

Protein Microarray Market by Class Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Protein Detection and Quantification Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Protein Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 115.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio