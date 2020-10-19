Proteinase K Market Size Worth $110.43 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proteinase K market is expected to reach USD 110.43 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Proteinase K is a serine protease commonly applied in the digestion of proteins and the removal of contaminants during nucleic acid preparations. The enzyme can deactivate nucleases that can degrade RNA or DNA during the purification and isolation of nucleic acids.

The infectious disease segment held the largest market share in 2019. The wide adoption of the enzyme in COVID-19 diagnostics is expected to maintain contribute to the dominant share of the segment throughout the forecast period

The oncology segment also holds a promising market share in 2019 as the proteinase K enzyme is useful for the analysis of cancer specimens. The enzyme has been used to enhance the extraction of RNA from thyroid fine-needle aspiration biopsy specimens and papillary cancer-derived K1 cells

The neurology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The wide adoption of proteinase K for the detection of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), Parkinson's disease, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) proteins, and other prison-related diseases is attributive for the segment growth

Liquid proteinase K is projected to register the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period. Commonly, the liquid formulation of the enzyme is highly resistant to the effects of detergents and chelating agents. The liquid proteinase K is nonspecific in its degrading effects and is very rigorous. Merck KGaA and Carolina Biological Supply Company offer commercial-grade liquid proteases

Diagnostic and therapeutic grade enzymes require a high degree of specificity and purity. Therefore, the local manufactures have enhanced their manufacturing and R&D capabilities to provide the highest grade of products

The key players in the market are involved in novel product launches, acquisition, collaborations, partnerships, and geographical expansions to reinforce their market presence

Proteinase K also finds applications in pre-hybridization processing during in situ hybridization. It works by surrounding and digesting the target DNA protein which increases the probability of binding of probes to the target nucleic acid. This ultimately helps in the improvement of the hybridization signal.

However, an increase in the enzyme's concentration leads to a subsequent rise in the digestion time. This could lead to damage to the cell structure, shedding of tissue sections, and disappearance of the nucleus as observed during incubation at high temperature. These factors affect the result of hybridization. Therefore, the initial Proteinase K concentration is checked before its use in diagnostic procedures.

Pretreatment with Proteinase K removes the requirement for performing the entire standard protocol for purification and extraction of a COVID-19 sample. The technique has also proved to be efficient and the results produced are as per the standard RT-qPCR method for COVID-19 diagnosis.

North America dominated the overall market in 2019. A well-regulated IVD market coupled with increasing application of molecular IVD techniques is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Moreover, the local presence of key players that offer diagnostic enzymes is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market. For instance, Creative Enzymes offers a wide range of enzymes that can be used in diagnostics as well as research purposes.

List of Key Players of the Proteinase K Market

Merck KGaA

Codexis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Amicogen

Dyadic International

BBI Solutions

Affymetrix

American Laboratories

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.