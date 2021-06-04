Protek and HRA of Greater Oak Brook Promote Workplace Awareness and Response Readiness For Prowling Cyber Bad Actors

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HRA of Greater Oak Brook (IL), an award-winning SHRM chapter, and Protek International, Inc., a nationally recognized "Top Ten" cyber firm, recently combined forces to raise awareness of the wide-ranging cyber-based attacks on enterprises and their employees, providing practical tips for Human Resource professionals attending the May 11th, 2021, to take back to their organizations.

Drawing on nearly two decades of private sector experience after serving as the first-ever chief prosecutor of the Illinois Attorney General's High Tech Crimes Bureau, Protek's Keith Chval's presentation, "Digital Forensics & Investigations in The HR World, What To Know…What To Do," provided attendees with an inside look at the wide range of digital evidence available from a cyber forensic investigation and provided tips on proactive measures and incident response plans gleaned from Protek's years in the cyber warfare trenches.

"Wow! I have to admit, that was a bit of an eye opener in terms of how much valuable evidence is available to HR through a cyber investigation," commented Brendan Nicholls, SHRM-SCP, HRA Chapter President and Consultant at Paycor, after the presentation. "Our HRA members are HR professionals who are increasingly finding themselves right in the middle of these issues, ranging from trade secrets theft and employee misconduct allegations to cyber hacks that expose employees' personal information. This was valuable information to be able to share this out to our membership."

"It was an honor to be invited to speak to such an active association on a topic that becomes more business-critical with each day," shared Chval. "As they say, 'An ounce of prevention…,' so anytime we can get out there like this, companies will be that much better protected, and if Protek does end up getting called in, it makes us that much more effective for them," Chval further commented.

"Keith's cyber presentation provided great information, but maybe the single thing that I will remember from the day was his sharing about the invaluable work of Reclaim 13 which Protek's foundation supports," shared Julia Blair, HRA's past president. Reclaim 13 (www.reclaim13.org) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting the sexual exploitation of minors and was highlighted by Chval at the beginning of his presentation.

About Protek International, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Protek International, Inc., is a nationally recognized Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and eDiscovery services firm, also housing The Protek Edge ESI and Cyber Institute which is dedicated to equipping attorneys to aggressively pursue and defend their clients' interests in these realms. Additional information about Protek can be found at our website, www.protekintl.com, or please call 844-394-3781.



About the HRA of Greater Oak Brook

Founded in 1970, the HRA of Greater Oak Brook is a SHRM-affiliated chapter that provides professional development and networking opportunities for human resource professionals, practitioners, consultants, and students. Currently, we serve over 150 individual members and represent over 100 business and non-profit organizations in the Greater Oak Brook area and other Chicago-area suburbs. For more information, go to www.hraoakbrook.org or contact chapter President Brendan Nicholls, SHRM-SCP at [email protected] or 630-746-5707.

