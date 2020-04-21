Protempo US Acquires Outdoor Tech

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protempo US Limited, a global consumer electronics distributor announced the completed acquisition of Outdoor Tech, a leading ruggedized consumer electronic and helmet audio company. The Outdoor Tech brand will contribute tremendous value to the Protempo product offering, providing for high-margin quality goods to be offered through Protempo's expansive sales and distribution network.

Gerry Fay, Protempo US CEO stated, "I have long been an admirer of the Outdoor Tech Brand. Their product design skills and unique brand has allowed them to quickly grow within both the consumer electronic and outdoor industry. There is much opportunity ahead for Outdoor Tech, particularly when combined with Protempo's vast resources and omnichannel network. We believe we are well positioned to develop Outdoor Tech into one of the largest action electronic brands globally."

Both US corporate headquarters, which are conveniently located in Southern California, have already begun to diligently work on a seamless transition and integration of their operations. In addition to added sales support, Protempo offers customer service, fulfillment and reverse logistic services. Protempo's additional resources will help the Outdoor Tech brand continue to flourish and gain market share.

"We are so excited to be part of the Protempo Family. Outdoor Tech has been searching for the right partner to expand their sales and distribution reach for their high-quality helmet audio kits, earbuds, headphones, speakers, power banks, chargers and cables. We have been successful at designing and producing unique consumer electronics in support of a healthy and active lifestyle. The acquisition by Protempo will allow the Outdoor Tech brand to flourish within Protempo's global network," said Charlie Gugliuzza, Outdoor Tech's CEO.

About Protempo

Founded in 2004, Protempo works with leading brands worldwide combining a single, integrated technology platform with global logistics infrastructure and an international sales force based in every major market to offer complete management of reverse logistics, refurbishment, remarketing and distribution of consumer electronics. Protempo delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio. For more information, visit www.protempo.com .

About Outdoor Tech

Founded in 2010, Outdoor Tech® is an outdoor designer brand creating accessories for an action-filled lifestyle. Packing the world's most complete line of Bluetooth audio and power built for reveling in the open air and on the road, Outdoor Tech proves there is a way to stay connected but not tethered. For more on Outdoor Tech and the rest of its line including rugged portable power and the iconic Yowie® Logo apparel collection, visit www.outdoortech.com .

SOURCE Protempo US Limited

Related Links

https://www.protempo.com/

