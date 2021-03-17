Proteomics Market Size to Reach $49.97 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Proteomics Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents, and Services) and Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027." The report offers a comprehensive analysis of top winning strategies, recent developments, market dynamics, key segments, and market players. According to the report, the global Proteomics Market Size garnered $21.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants in the market-

Rise in popularity of personalized medicines, growth in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements related to proteomics components drive the growth of the global proteomics market. However, lack of skilled professionals and high costs related to proteomics components restrain the growth. On the other hand, biomarker identification and advancements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

Proteomics have significantly contributed to understand the profile of viral proteins that affect respiratory pathways. Processes such as MS-based detection and RT-PCR were used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the patients.

Moreover, during COVID-19 outbreak, proteomics has helped to reveal novel biomarkers and define point-of-care procedures.

The reagents segment to dominate throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the reagents segment has accounted for more than three-fourths of the global proteomics market share in 2019 and will continue to lead by 2027. This is due to increased adoption of proteomics in diagnostic and medical industry. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to unprecedented increase in R&D activities for the development of novel instruments that can be used for studying structure and functional roles of encoded proteins.

The drug discovery segment to lead the trial by 2027-

Based on application, the drug discovery segment contributed around three-fifths of the global proteomics market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Introduction of safer, effective, and cost-effective drugs is expected to be the ultimate outcome of improvement of proteomics technology, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

North America to rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global proteomics market share in 2019 and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Proteomics research received a major boost in North America, due to the funding support by government organization. Therefore, increase in investments for R&D drives the market growth in this province. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 15.6 % from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in demand for drug discovery and advances in the biotechnology sector.

The key players in the market-

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Waters Corporation

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

SOURCE Allied Market Research