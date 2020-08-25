PROTEOSTASIS MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Proteostasis's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proteostasis will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of Proteostasis common stock, with existing Proteostasis shareholders expected to own approximately 32.5% of the combined company.

If you are a Proteostasis shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/ mailto:mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

