Proterra Workers to Join USW

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) announced today that it is proud to welcome into the union more than 60 Proterra employees in City of Industry, Calif., where they manufacture battery electric buses.

After an overwhelming majority of workers requested representation, Proterra management voluntarily recognized the union on Nov. 12.

USW International President Thomas M. Conway congratulated the union's newest members and praised Proterra management for its conduct throughout the organizing process.

"In Proterra, we have a dedicated, highly skilled, productive work force, an American company committed to manufacturing in the United States and management that respects employees," Conway said. "This is a winning combination not only for this company and these workers, but for our country as a whole as we look at the kinds of jobs we want to have in the future.

"U.S. manufacturing and manufacturing workers are vital to the innovation and economic future of this country. It's important that we capitalize on the technological advancements and strengths of American companies to seize the tremendous momentum happening in the domestic electric vehicle sector and promote American leadership in this next transportation revolution."

Conway said that it is imperative that the development and production of clean technology promote good jobs and healthy communities in the United States. This includes ensuring that the materials and components in the transportation supply chain are made in America and that the workers who make them earn fair wages and good benefits.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity to solve some of the greatest challenges facing us today while creating and preserving quality American manufacturing jobs," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "Proterra and the United Steelworkers share a common vision to support American workers while building a healthier and more resilient future for all, and we look forward to a strong partnership."

"We are building a positive, cooperative relationship with Proterra and look forward to meeting the challenges ahead with management," Conway said. "We have every reason for optimism and expect the company, its employees and community stakeholders to enjoy the benefits of its long-term, sustainable success."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Designed for durability, safety and energy efficiency, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America.

