Protimeter ReachMaster Pro - A Unique Telescoping Non-Invasive Moisture Meter

ST. MARYS, Pa., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protimeter is pleased to announce the release of its newest moisture meter – The ReachMaster Pro! The ReachMaster Pro is designed for flood damage restoration contractors and home and roofing inspectors for the rapid evaluation of moisture conditions in a wide range of building materials.

The Protimeter ReachMaster Pro is the first independent telescoping moisture meter on the market that takes the hard work out of moisture inspection on floors, walls and ceilings by eliminating the need for climbing ladders or crawling on your hands and knees.

No more climbing ladders, or working on your hands and knees! The Protimeter ReachMaster Pro is a non-invasive moisture meter enabling the rapid assessment of moisture conditions in buildings, featuring a telescopic handle and wireless communication between the sensor head and display. Typical initial moisture surveys can increase inspection time by up to 60%, but the ReachMaster Pro makes measurements of floors, hard to reach walls and ceilings quick, safe and easy. Along with unrivaled depth

The ReachMaster Pro allows operators to survey moisture in buildings up to 60% quicker than conventional handheld meters, and it can detect moisture changes up to 5-inches below the surface.

Chris Ranwell, Global Product Manager, commented, "We're so excited to launch this truly new technology that allows our users to quickly and safely find moisture in a wide range of building inspection applications."

ABOUT PROTIMETER

For over 60 years, Protimeter has been designing and manufacturing moisture measurement products for the building, construction and agricultural industries. Protimeter leads the global market with design, innovation, performance and integrity.

Protimeter is a brand of Amphenol Advanced Sensors, which is part of Amphenol Corporation, based in Wallingford, CT.

