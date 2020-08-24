Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino Named to the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named for the fourth consecutive year to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship 100TM list. The NACD list recognizes leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

"It's difficult to imagine a more critical time for organizations to focus on sound corporate governance and culture as the global business environment continues to be challenged by the pandemic, economic volatility and racial and social justice issues," said Tarantino. "Strong governance practices can serve to help boards provide oversight and mitigate their business and financial risks and ensure their operational resilience."

A founding member of Protiviti in 2002, Tarantino has served as president and CEO since 2007. He has more than 40 years of experience working with a variety of organizations to enhance their business performance through risk management, operational effectiveness and enhanced governance. Tarantino has been recognized three times by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs, among several other accolades. Currently a member of St. John's University's board of trustees and chair of the audit committee, he also serves on the board and finance committee for Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York.

Directorship 100 honorees will be celebrated at a virtual summit hosted by the NACD on October 12 and featured in the November/December 2020 edition of Directorship magazine.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

