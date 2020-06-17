Protiviti Delivers Innovative Cybersecurity Offerings on Microsoft Security Solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti, a Microsoft® Gold Partner, launches new cybersecurity offerings to support organizations that have invested in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure security solutions. The enterprise-grade, highly scalable solutions address the increasing need for enterprises to manage their cyber risks more effectively in the face of rapidly evolving digital technologies and business disruption, such as from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even before the global health crisis, companies faced increased cyber threats as the result of rapidly changing business needs, increased adoption of digital technologies, the need to respond more quickly to critical cyber events, and a shortage of cybersecurity talent. Today, the situation is even more dire, as shelter-in-place and lockdown orders have forced organizations to rapidly adapt their infrastructures to support increased remote access, introducing new vectors for cyberattacks.

"As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we have demonstrated our commitment to Microsoft and the ability to deliver dynamic solutions across Microsoft 365, Azure, and Dynamics 365 platforms to large and middle market companies around the world," said Eric Winton, a Protiviti managing director and the firm's global Microsoft alliance leader. "Protiviti's unique holistic approach to cybersecurity combined with our deep expertise in Microsoft platforms enable us to provide complete solutions that help ensure our clients' systems and data are protected."

Protiviti's cybersecurity offerings are designed to quickly increase the efficacy – and reduce the complexity – of managing enterprise cybersecurity threats through:

Easy access to deeply skilled resources

Optimized, repeatable, compliant and highly scalable processes

Market-leading analytics, metrics and techniques to manage risk and compliance controls in alignment with business objectives

"Enterprises are facing unprecedented cyber risks stemming from rapid technology evolution and dramatic business disruption, and simply strengthening IT or cyber business controls is insufficient to effectively manage today's threats," said Terry Jost, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's Managed Security Services. "Our new highly scalable cybersecurity managed services provide the consistent processes, sustainable operations and ongoing compliance that companies need to confidently manage cybersecurity threats and data protection."

The business climate during the pandemic introduces critical next steps for managing technology investments, which require ongoing sustainment and refinement as companies shape the new normal for business operations. These new solutions are designed to provide organization leadership teams with foundational stability to quickly address current business requirements, operational efficiencies and the changing needs of customers while also responsibly managing sturdy financials.

"Companies worldwide look to Microsoft for technology to help solve their critical business needs, which are now heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated cybersecurity threats," said Mandana Javaheri, global director, business development, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp. "Building on our collaboration with Protiviti, the combination of their consulting expertise and our advanced technology provides custom managed security solutions to effectively address our customers' cybersecurity – and business – risks."

The new security offerings include:

Microsoft Security Workshop

Protiviti's Microsoft Security Workshop will help security stakeholders develop a strategic plan based on the recommendations of Microsoft cybersecurity experts and customized specifically for each organization. The workshop will help organizations gain visibility into immediate threats across email, identities and data, and provide valuable clarity into and support for upgrading the security posture for the long term.

Microsoft Azure Vulnerability Management

Protiviti provides a wide variety of managed vulnerability assessment services to help clients identify, assess and manage business and security risks, including reacting quickly to newly discovered vulnerabilities within the environment while preserving the organization's ability to accomplish its business goals. Options include:

Periodic targeted vulnerability assessments of public web applications, network and IoT/industrial control systems

Automated compliance policies that evaluate and enforce compliance with HIPAA, SOX, PCI-DSS, NIST, FedRAMP, ISO27001 and UKNHS

Configuration and compliance evaluations for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Cloud Application Security (MCAS), Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to drive configuration priorities

Microsoft Azure Sentinel Implementation Services

Protiviti takes a holistic approach to assisting clients using Microsoft Azure Sentinel to understand their information security and privacy risks and supporting their ability to address them. Protiviti supports Azure Sentinel's capabilities with:

Cloud integration services, including a cloud maturity and readiness assessment; holistic cloud governance services; security gap assessment; and integration of legacy systems

Cybersecurity Intelligence Response Center (CIRC) services, including an enhanced "white glove" Cybersecurity Access Ability Supports (AAS) solution; incident triage and containment; collection and analysis of digital evidence; and ongoing probabilistic cyber risk quantification

Active Security Assessment services, including for infrastructure, applications, networks, and databases, as well as monitoring for new and novel cyber threat methods

Incident Response and Forensics Services, including response plan development; threat rule template customization; AAS-enhanced forensic and incident response; and forensic e-discovery support

Protiviti delivers security monitoring on a global scale and works with each client to understand the key business assets that require real-time monitoring and alerting. Protiviti's Microsoft Security team provides scalable, secure Microsoft cloud management, advanced threat detection and security monitoring services. The team will also build and operate secure and performant Microsoft Azure infrastructure, across dedicated, mobile and personal devices.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

