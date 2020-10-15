Protiviti Launches New 'Privacy as a Service' Offering Amid Heightened Security Concerns

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched a new privacy offering in response to the evolving privacy landscape, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Privacy as a Service (Protiviti PraaS™), is a managed service privacy offering helping companies assess their privacy needs, implement effective compliance measures and respond to new and changing regulations.

"You cannot have privacy without security – the two go hand in hand. In the current environment where employees are working remotely all over the world, it's more important than ever that businesses have comprehensive policies, controls and assessments in place and that privacy concerns aren't pushed to the backburner," said Curt Dalton, managing director and global leader of Protiviti's Security and Privacy practice.

The customized Protiviti PraaS privacy offering is focused around five main priority areas, allowing companies to focus on their core operations by automating privacy-related functions and providing much needed support and expertise when it comes to managing corporate data and keeping up with changing legislation across jurisdictions globally:

Recurring Data Inventory, Classification and Assessments

Data Subject Rights (DSR) Request Management

Privacy Platform Management

Privacy by Design Assessment and Engineering

Monitoring Privacy Legislation and Program Management

Additionally, recruiting and retaining talent who have the skills required to react, respond and advise on the complex and ever-changing privacy landscape continues to pose a substantial hurdle for organizations, especially mid-sized firms.

"All industries are compelled to enhance their privacy protections due to increased regulation, from GDPR to the Privacy Shield, and from rising client expectations for firms to protect their data. Companies, especially small and mid-sized organizations, are struggling to find the right talent to achieve and maintain compliance. Protiviti PraaS service was born out of client demands for a cost-effective, sustainable privacy solution for businesses that lack the budget and capabilities for a full in-house privacy team," said Terry Jost, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's Managed Security Services. "We can provide end-to-end expertise to our clients, from preventative measures to ongoing privacy management and through resolution of obligations."

Companies interested in leveraging Protiviti PraaS service offering can visit the website.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

