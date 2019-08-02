Protiviti Named Again to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. The index uses data collected by Diversity Best Practices to recognize organizations that are committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive environment.

"Protiviti's commitment to diversity and inclusion is embedded in our company values of integrity, inclusion and innovation," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president and global leader of Protiviti's Diversity and Inclusion initiative. "We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to drive change and accountability in diversity and inclusion. Our success enables us to offer a rewarding career experience for our people and innovative service for our clients."

Protiviti's diversity and inclusion programs include:

Employee network groups for parents, women, veterans, LGBTQ, multi-cultural and wellness

Diversity champions/council

Unconscious bias training

Diversity recruiting initiatives

Equal paid parental leave for all parents

Domestic partner healthcare benefits for same-gender partners

Transgender benefits

Supplier diversity initiatives

The Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index measures three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups (women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ people); company culture including leadership accountability; and transparency and improvement in year-to-year demographic diversity. The Index aims to help organizations understand gaps in their demographic representation and where necessary implement internal change.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

