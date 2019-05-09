Protiviti Named by Working Mother as One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2019 Best Companies for Multicultural Women. The annual list recognizes organizations that create and use best practices in hiring, promoting and retaining multicultural women. Protiviti scored particularly highly in the categories of multicultural women in leadership and access to programs that support women's advancement.

"Protiviti offers a range of diversity initiatives to help all our employees thrive in the workplace, including having employee networking groups specifically for women, working parents, multicultural employees and women in technology," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, Global Diversity and Inclusion. "We are also pleased to see multicultural women and other diverse leaders take on strategic roles in growth areas for our firm, from technology consulting to regulatory compliance to innovation."

Methodology

Only companies that have at least 500 U.S. employees can apply for the Working Mother Best Companies for Multicultural Women honor. The winners were selected based on their answers to an extensive questionnaire covering representation; hiring; attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture.

The 2019 Best Companies for Multicultural Women honorees will be celebrated at Working Mother's national conference on July 9 and 10 in New York City and featured in the June/July edition of Working Mother magazine.

In the last 12 months, Protiviti has been named: one of the Working Mother 2018 100 Best Companies; one of the Fortune 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity; one of NAFE's Top Companies for Executive Women; and listed on Working Mother's Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

