Protiviti Named One of the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' by Great Place to Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' list by Great Place to Work®. To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 30,000 employees in the Chicago Metropolitan area. One of forty organizations recognized in this year's large company category, Protiviti has been consistently named to the list since 2018.

Surveyed employees were asked to rate the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For AllTM, including their experiences of trust, respect, fairness, camaraderie and the opportunity to reach their full human potential. Great Place to Work also factored into the final score the actions taken by the organization to support their workforce during the Covid-19 crisis.

"The last 14 months have been exceptionally challenging for organizations everywhere. To deal with the effects of the pandemic, Protiviti has provided our employees with a range of additional employee benefits, including time off to care for family members affected by Covid, a more flexible work schedule and extra caregiving support, and additional support to enhance their at-home work environments. All of these actions were underpinned by our deeply rooted, shared values of integrity, inclusion and innovation. Our continued presence on this list affirms that our people feel supported and empowered by our actions while appreciating the transparency of our leaders," said Tom Andreesen, a Protiviti managing director and market leader of the Chicago office.

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and any other aspect of their employees' identities and roles. Companies are only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"The Best Workplaces in Chicago are made up of good people who care about their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This exclusive group has created cultures where one's background has no influence on whether you are treated with respect, fairness and credibility. These companies can expect better business results thanks to their high-trust, inclusive workplaces."

Protiviti has made the Chicago list on three previous occasions, and since 2014 the firm has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is also based on the Great Place to Work survey.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

