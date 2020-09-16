Protiviti Named One of the Best Companies for Working Mothers and for Working Dads

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Working Mother as one of its 2020 '100 Best Companies' and as one of the 2020 'Best Companies for Working Dads.' This is the third year that Protiviti has made the 100 Best Companies list, which recognizes organizations representing more than two million employees in the U.S. that are committed to women's advancement, diversity and inclusion and a family-friendly workplace culture. The Best Companies for Working Dads list highlights companies that offer gender-neutral or paternity leave, taking into account actual time taken by working fathers for the birth or adoption of a child.

"Working parents today face greater hurdles than ever before, as they cope with the impact of the pandemic on their work and family lives," said Susan Haseley, an executive vice president of Protiviti and global leader of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative. "Protiviti's leaders work closely with our working parents to understand their unique challenges and support them with the enhanced benefits and flexibility they need, which also empowers them to provide world-class service to our clients. Our goal at Protiviti is to provide a work environment where everyone can thrive, even in challenging times."

Protiviti offers a wide range of benefits for its working parents, including up to 10 weeks of paid gender-neutral leave for the birth or adoption of a child; an adoption assistance program; back-up child care; employee networking groups for women and for new parents; a lactation support service and breast milk shipment program; and a flexible work schedule to accommodate individual circumstances. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Protiviti has enhanced its dependent care program to cover 'crisis care' and provides a wide range of resources to help parents currently working from home, including additional flexibility in work scheduling and extra paid time off to care for family members affected by COVID-19 (also available to employees who are not parents).

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.," said Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media.

Added Barry, "Millennial dads continue to be outspoken about wanting to be involved parents and needing the support of their companies in order to do so. These trendsetting organizations strive to create an inclusive environment for all working parents, and we applaud their efforts in helping to erase the stigma attached to men taking full parental leave and utilizing flexible schedules to be more involved on the home front. By doing so, it helps moms succeed both at home and at work and puts them on more equal footing in the process."

2020 winners of the 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Working Dads accolades will be recognized in the October/November edition of Working Mother magazine and celebrated during two virtual conferences taking place on October 13-14 and October 28, respectively. Protiviti's 'Working Mother of the Year,' Director Jessica Harrison, and 'Working Dad of the Year,' Managing Director Jose Behar, will also be recognized at these events for their leadership and advocacy for working parents within the firm.

Protiviti was also recently named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, based on information provided in the firm's Working Mother application and as a result of its dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. To be listed on the index, organizations were scored on their diversity and inclusion practices in recruitment; retention and advancement; organizational culture; and demographic transparency.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

