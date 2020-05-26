Protiviti Named to 2020 'Best Workplaces in Chicago' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Great Place to Work 'Best Workplaces in ChicagoTM list for the third consecutive year. To compile the list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from 27,000 Chicago-based employees who were asked to rate their companies' culture on more than 60 elements of their experience on the job, including respect, fairness of workplace decisions, camaraderie among the team and the extent to which employees trust their leaders. List rankings reward those companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"As we support each other in these challenging times, it's rewarding to know that our people trust Protiviti's leadership team and appreciate the inclusive and collaborative workplace culture we've built here," said Tom Andreesen, a Protiviti managing director and market leader of the Chicago office. "As a key location for our firm's innovation program, Protiviti Chicago is especially well-placed to find innovative solutions to help steer our clients through the current pandemic crisis and beyond."

In addition to helping its clients solve critical business problems, the Chicago office is dedicated to helping people in need in the local community. Among their community service projects, the employees volunteer in the fight against hunger as part of Protiviti's 'i on Hunger' initiative, and they donate scholarships to high school students in Chicagoland.

"Best workplaces like Protiviti have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for Chicago."

In February, Protiviti was named for the sixth consecutive year to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Data from the annual survey to determine the companies on that list, which is also administered by Great Place to Work, is used to compile the Chicago regional Best Workplaces list. The Best Workplaces in Chicago stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces.

