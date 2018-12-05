Protiviti Named to Fortune's 'Best Workplaces for Diversity' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Fortune magazine's 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity® list. The list is based on the feedback from U.S. employees who identify as women, people of color, LGBTQ, Boomers or older, and people with disabilities, and reflects their experience in the workplace via an anonymous national survey. The survey, which is administered by Great Place to Work®, also takes into account the diversity of the company's overall workforce and management representation.

Protiviti offers a range of initiatives to support its diverse and inclusive global workplace, including diversity-focused recruiting programs; employee networking groups; an employee mobility program; diversity awareness training; and a network of diversity champions across its worldwide offices. Setting the tone at the top, in 2017 Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge.

"Having a diverse and inclusive workforce is a strategic priority at Protiviti," said Tarantino. "Through the diverse backgrounds and shared experiences of our consultants around the world, we bring greater perspectives, value and results for our clients. Our inclusive culture and opportunities for mobility also mean that we offer a rewarding career for our people."

"By creating an inclusive culture that celebrates the whole person, we have helped our people feel a stronger connection to one another and to the future that we are building together," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity and inclusion, Protiviti. "We encourage our people to pursue their motivations, passions, priorities and commitments as this diversity of thought brings us closer to being the most relevant and trusted consulting firm we can be."

As a result of Protiviti's dedication to diversity and inclusion, the firm was recently named to the 2018 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. Protiviti has been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

