Protiviti Offers New Tech Insights Webinar Series

• "China's Evolving Cybersecurity Law and What Companies Should Know Before Operating in Mainland China" (Monday, September 14, 10:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Michael Pang, Manager George Zhang. Gain an overview of China's Cybersecurity Law, including its impact on enterprises currently operating in China and the challenges of compliance.



• "Ask the Experts: Enhance Your Customer Experience to Maximize Revenue" (Thursday, September 17, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Director Greg George, Associate Director Michael Allenson and Robert Half Managing Director Soowan Scheuermann, Robert Half Director AJ Simon. Protiviti and Robert Half speakers discuss current customer experience market trends and key actions organizations can take now to deliver exceptional customer experiences.



• "Finding Data Visibility Amongst the Clouds" (Thursday, September 24, 2:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Randy Armknecht; ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow; and CareerBuilder CISO/CIO Anthony Dupree. Protiviti, ReliaQuest and CareerBuilder discuss the challenges, approaches and proven methods of monitoring hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



• "Attack and Response: Three Common Scenarios and What to Do About Them" (Thursday, October 1, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Director Michael Ortlieb, Associate Director Dante LoScalzo, Senior Managers Matthew Freilich and Leo Berrun. For any organization functioning in today's digital landscape, data breaches are inevitable. Protiviti subject-matter experts will walk through three attack scenarios based on recent real-world engagements and recommend solutions.



• "Identity – The New Perimeter" (Thursday, October 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Directors Samitha Amarasiri and Todd Musselman. Learn how to protect the enterprise using improved Identity and Access Management methods.



• "Demystifying Zero Trust" (Tuesday, October 13, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Nick Puetz, Director Jon Medina; Netskope Director Vladimir Klasnja. Protiviti and Netskope subject-matter experts explain the concept of zero trust and give a technical overview of the tools and concepts needed to implement it successfully.



• "Stop Slouching! Your Cloud Security Posture Matters" (Thursday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Francis Ofungwu, Senior Manager Megha Kalsi. Protiviti experts provide an overview of Cloud Security Posture Management and explain how this new approach to cloud security can help mitigate future breaches.



• "Building an Effective ICS Security Program" (Thursday, October 22 at 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Associate Director Justin Turner, Manager Derek Dunkel-JahanTigh. As attackers focus more on environments that directly impact operations and revenue generation, industrial control systems (ICS) and manufacturing systems are prime targets. Protiviti subject-matter experts will showcase successful ICS governance frameworks and approaches for operational technology environments.



• "Next-Gen U.S. Government Regulations: How They Affect Your Business and How to Get Ready" (Thursday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Managing Director Perry Keating, Director John DiDuro; Parava Security Services Managing Partner Andy Watkin-Child. This webinar will help attendees understand how to comply with U.S. government regulations aimed at protecting data, sensitive information and intellectual property, including NIST 800-171 and the upcoming CMMC regulations.



• "Securing the Enterprise at the Speed of DevOps" (Thursday, November 5 at 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Francis Ofungwu, Senior Managers Abdel Fane and Leo Berrun. As part of building a security-centric culture, learn how embedding automated security practices into the Software Development Lifecycle will enable an organization to standardize how applications and the underlying infrastructure are secured.









