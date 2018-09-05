Protiviti Recognized as a 2018 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' list for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious list recognizes consulting firms who are scored highly by their employees in a global survey covering a range of topics including firm culture, career development, work/life balance and firm leadership. Only 15 firms make the list each year.

"We take great pride in our firm being recognized once again as one of the Best Firms to Work For. Our amazing team of people makes it all possible," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "We work hard to create a culture of inclusion in which every individual can contribute and which stimulates diversity of thought, resulting in the best possible outcomes for our clients. Through this approach, we empower our people to provide our clients with exceptional service as they tackle the myriad of today's complex business issues."

In the publication's survey, Protiviti scored especially well in the area of career development. The firm offers extensive training to employees at all levels throughout their careers with the firm, as well as a three-tiered mentoring program. In addition, Protiviti offers employees a sabbatical program, employee networking groups and the opportunity to work in other countries, as well as a wide array of benefits and incentive compensation.

"The development of our people starts on day one with our award-winning on-boarding program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president of global human resources at Protiviti. "We invest significantly in career development to help our people succeed personally and professionally and make sure they have opportunities to try new things and gain different perspectives."

In addition to making the Best Firms to Work For list, Protiviti was again named this year as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and is listed on the 2019 Vault Consulting 50. Protiviti CEO Tarantino has been named to the Glassdoor Top CEO list three times.

Consulting magazine's 2018 Best Firms to Work For honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on September 20th, 2018 at the University Club, Chicago.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 75 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE : RHI ). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

