Protiviti Recognized as a Finalist of Global 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a finalist of the Social Impact 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its work with AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks) to help recovered COVID-19 patients donate convalescent plasma to save lives. Protiviti was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"In these times of unprecedented global health challenges, we're extremely pleased to have enabled AABB to connect recovered COVID-19 patients with plasma donation locations to help others suffering from the coronavirus," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions, Protiviti. "AABB knew they could count on Protiviti because of our decade-long relationship during which time our team of Microsoft specialists built – and continue to support – their SharePoint ecosystem."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries. Protiviti was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Social Impact category.

AABB, an international not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing transfusion medicine and biotherapies, came to Protiviti on April 6, 2020 with an urgent request. They needed a public-facing form on their Microsoft SharePoint website that would allow recovered COVID-19 patients to find donation sites to donate convalescent plasma — which contains COVID-19 antibodies — to patients currently fighting coronavirus infection. Up to that time, there was no centralized source of this vital information. Protiviti's On Demand Services team — a team of certified Microsoft experts available to clients on an as-needed basis — got to work immediately. They created and expanded the AABB web form's capabilities so users could search donation centers with a check of a box. The Protiviti team worked with AABB's database administrators to determine indicators and pulled the data from their CMS system to track which blood banks accept the convalescent plasma donations. The project was customized and implemented in three days and immediately available to the public. The online solution continues to assist people in donating their plasma to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

