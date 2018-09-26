Protiviti to Host Session on Transforming AML Compliance at ACAMS Conference on October 3rd
Protiviti also previews a new automated technology solution for AML processes
20:09 ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host a panel session featuring compliance and banking industry experts speaking on the topic of transforming AML (anti-money laundering) compliance programs. The session takes place during the ACAMS AML and Financial Crime Conference in Las Vegas on October 3, 2018. The 75-minute discussion will include:
|
|
To see an example of AML compliance transformation in action, Protiviti will also showcase a newly developed AML KYC (Know Your Customer) technology that automates the required periodic review process in a centralized, interactive review platform.
|
WHO:
|
The panel's featured speakers are:
|
|
WHEN:
|
Panel session:
|
Date: Wed., October 3, 2018
|
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PDT
|
Protiviti booth #715:
|
Date: October 3-5, 2018
|
WHERE:
|
Aria Resort & Casino
|
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South
|
Las Vegas, NV 89158
|
Panel session in Bristlecone 3-4 meeting room.
|
HOW:
|
Please register for the panel session here: https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/events/acams-17th-annual-aml-conference
|
For more information about AML, visit www.protiviti.com/AML.
SOURCE Protiviti
Share this article