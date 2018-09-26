Protiviti to Host Session on Transforming AML Compliance at ACAMS Conference on October 3rd

Protiviti also previews a new automated technology solution for AML processes

Protiviti

20:09 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host a panel session featuring compliance and banking industry experts speaking on the topic of transforming AML (anti-money laundering) compliance programs. The session takes place during the ACAMS AML and Financial Crime Conference in Las Vegas on October 3, 2018. The 75-minute discussion will include:
  • Examining industry trends and current viable applications of robotic process automation (RPA); data analytics/visualization; and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning to AML compliance programs
  • Outlining practical considerations and necessary process enhancements when leveraging existing and new technologies
  • Evaluating potential applications and viability of technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledger for use in transforming AML compliance programs

To see an example of AML compliance transformation in action, Protiviti will also showcase a newly developed AML KYC (Know Your Customer) technology that automates the required periodic review process in a centralized, interactive review platform.

WHO: 

The panel's featured speakers are:
  • Managing Director Shaun Creegan - Risk & Compliance, Protiviti
  • Managing Director Vishal Ranjane - Risk & Compliance, Protiviti
  • VP of Financial Crime Compliance Bob Kadel - Goldman Sachs
  • Sr. VP & BSA Officer Myrna Olvera - East West Bank
  • Sr. VP of Corporate Strategy & Global Business Development    Phong Rock - Feedzai

WHEN: 

Panel session:

Date: Wed., October 3, 2018

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PDT

Protiviti booth #715:

Date: October 3-5, 2018

WHERE:

Aria Resort & Casino

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89158

Panel session in Bristlecone 3-4 meeting room.

HOW: 

Please register for the panel session here: https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/events/acams-17th-annual-aml-conference

 

For more information about AML, visit www.protiviti.com/AML.

SOURCE Protiviti

