Protiviti's 'i on Hunger' Global Initiative Reaches 10 Million Meals Milestone

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti's award-winning 'i on Hunger' program, which provides meals for the hungry around the world, has now reached a cumulative total of 10 million meals. This milestone has been achieved through Protiviti's collaboration with numerous non-profit organizations to create volunteer events where Protiviti employees, along with clients and other associates, pack, deliver or serve meals to those in need.

Since its founding in 2002, Protiviti has supported the value of volunteerism by enabling employees to help in their local communities. The 'i on Hunger' initiative was organized as a global effort in 2014 as a direct response to employees' desire for a more impactful approach to giving back. Originally conceived with the goal of providing one million meals in 12 months, Protiviti volunteers have since participated in 645 'i on Hunger' events to reach the 10 million mark. On average, that effort has resulted in 5,000 people a day receiving food since 2014. The program was expanded early on to include volunteers from client organizations and college students via on-campus recruiting events. The scope of the program has also expanded to include collaboration with non-profit partners to examine the root causes of hunger and find sustainable solutions.

"We have exceeded our expectations of the 'i on Hunger' program thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our people worldwide," said Protiviti Senior Managing Director Dan O'Keefe, who conceived and oversees the 'i on Hunger' program. "We cannot thank enough our partners who represent 165 very passionate and capable non-profit organizations worldwide who serve those in need. They are the great difference makers. We also very much appreciate the generous support of over 350 participating client companies. We look forward to applying more of Protiviti's know-how over the next several years to help reduce the number of people who become food insecure. As we like to say, 'Hunger doesn't stop and neither do we.'"

'i on Hunger' has been recognized with several accolades, including two Consulting magazine 'Excellence in Social and Community Investment' awards (2015, 2017), and an American Business silver award and a 'Best in Biz' silver award, both for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (2018). Most recently, the program was named the 2019 recipient of the St. John's University International Medal, awarded for distinguished contributions to international goodwill.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

